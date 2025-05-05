



The American president says Hollywood is undergoing very rapid death despite a sweeping of $ 30 billion in revenues in 2024.

President Donald Trump announced his intention to impose a 100% rate on foreign films, saying that Hollywood is undergoing very rapid death due to competition abroad.

On Sunday, in an article on social networks, Trump said that he had ordered the US trade department and the US trade representative to immediately start the rate tax process at all films produced in foreign land.

Other countries offer all kinds of incentives to remove our filmmakers and studios from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas in the United States, are devastated, Trump said on his social platform Truth.

It is a concerted effort of other nations and, therefore, a national security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!

Questioned by journalists on the price later Sunday, Trump said that the United States was doing very few films now.

Other nations, many of them, stole our film industry, he said. If they are not willing to make a film in the United States, we should have a price on the films that enter.

Trump did not explain how such a price would work in practical terms, especially if it would be applied to the characteristics of Hollywood which involve shooting and production in several countries.

Trumps' announcement follows his appointment in January by actors Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight as a special ambassadors responsible for bringing the things that Hollywood has lost in other countries.

At the time, Trump said the actors would be my eyes and my ears when he began to institute a golden age of Hollywood.

Hollywood has faced difficult commercial conditions in recent years in the benefits of the COVVI-19 pandemic and the actors and writers of 2023.

Hollywood Studios reported about $ 30 billion worldwide last year, down about 7% compared to 2023, according to Gower Street Analytics.

Although the performance of recent years has been an improvement in income in 2020, 2021 and 2022, it was still about 20 below the pre-countryic average, according to Togower Street Analytics.

Trump's latest pricing threats seemed ready to increase new tensions in relations with other countries, which are already struggling with a series of tasks in sectors ranging from steel to cars.

Australian arts minister Anthony Burke said that he was watching the situation closely.

No one should be in doubt that we are going to stand unequivocal for the rights of the Australian screen industry, Burke said to the ABC, a Australia national broadcaster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/5/trump-says-he-will-put-100-tariff-on-all-foreign-films The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos