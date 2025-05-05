Donald Trump says he pursues 100% prices on films produced outside us





Updated with Trump's addition comments: Donald Trump said he ordered the American commercial representative and the trade department to start the process to impose a 100% rate of films that are produced in “foreign lands”.

Calling Runaway Production as a “national security threat”, Trump's comments follow that one of his “special ambassadors” in Hollywood, Jon Voight, was a plan to save the entertainment industry.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “The film industry in America dies of a very rapid death. Other countries offer all kinds of incentives to distance our filmmakers and our studios from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas in the United States, are devastated. It is a concerted effort by other countries and, therefore, a national security threat. It's in addition to everything else, from the United States and the United States! Commercial representative, to immediately start the institute process a 100% price on all films in our country that are produced in foreign land.

Trump later told journalists: “Other nations stole the … ability to make the United States film. I said to a few people, “What do you think?” I did very strong research last week, and we are doing very few films. support them financially.

“It was a very popular thing. The filmmakers love him. “

“Hollywood is in the process of destroying. You have a very incompetent governor who has made it possible to happen … Other nations have stolen our cinema industry … We should have a price on the films that enter … This is a threat to our country in a sense”

Voight has met various guild officials and studio leaders in recent weeks, and there has been a federal tax expectation. There has been a long time in the industry for a more robust federal tax incentive, as opposed to the state reduction in the United States in the United States. Union representatives have raised the idea of ​​federal tax relief to encourage interior production more for some time, because production teams have seen loss of work in many years.

But among the studios, there have also been concerns that Trump is trying to impose restrictions on all filming abroad, because generous incentives in the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia have long attracted the production of Tentpole Hollywood Studio. The main Hollywood studios depend on these incentives abroad to try to reduce production costs.

A spokesperson for the film association refused to comment.

Trump's announcement did not mention the productions of television series, which produce strongly in Canada. Banners like Netflix make a strong share of their production outside the United States, as well as the license of foreign content.

We do not know how Trump's call for 100% prices will work, including how they would be implemented. Another problem is when a price can be imposed with productions that can draw parts abroad and parts in the United States, or after the production of existing American Trump prices do not apply to services, and there is currently a world organization moratorium on digital products which is in force until 2026.

It is also not clear if a price would apply to films already in production abroad, or partly in foreign countries, such as The Odyssey by Christopher Nolan, which has shot in Morocco, with plans for other places, including Sicily. But currently, the sources tell us that the Odyssey runs in Los Angeles on a studio sound scene. In addition, Disney and Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday turns in the United Kingdom. The legendary product and Warner Bros-Distributed Dune: Messiah, the third film in the franchise, should start filming in Hungary in September. This follows the shooting of 2022 for the dune nominated for the Oscars: the second part, which also took place in the nation of Viktor Orbán.

The spokesperson for the US trade representative and the Commerce Department did not immediately make a request for comments.

Trump complained about trade deficits because he imposed prices on other countries, but the film industry was a positive point. According to the Motion Picture Association, the industry has generated a positive balance of exchanges on all the main markets in the world, with exports 3.1 times those of imports. Industry produced $ 22.6 billion in exports and $ 15.3 billion in commercial surplus. Trump's point, however, was to keep this American production in the United States

That said, other countries could also respond to 100% tariff with their own tasks on American films, which would have an impact on international box office yields, which are a large part of major studio income. Disney, the world leader in box office in 2024, attracted $ 2.23 billion in the United States and $ 3.23 billion internationally.

Last month, in response to the 145% Trump prices on China's good, Beijing responded by promising to reduce the number of American films imported into the country.

An economist, Justin Wolfers at the University of Michigan, ridiculed Trump's proposal. “As far as I know, the justification of Trump's new disturbed prices on films is that he has learned that people in other countries compete for business, and he doesn't like it,” Wolfers wrote on X. “Wait for him to hear about … all the other sector of the economy.”

Dominic Patten contributed to this report

