Let's be clear: this conservative party is dead. Those who killed him should recognize themselves so that we can move on to something else | Justine Grinding
IT takes real efforts to kill a political party which has existed for almost 200 years and which is the most successful in the history of Britain. But at the very least, this version of the Conservative Party is dead. To quote the famous Monty Python Dead Parrot SketchHe has stopped being. He's an ex-party. During the local elections of the past few weeks, on the 16 advice he defended, the Conservative Party has lost control of each of them. He won only one of the six town hall competitions. The BBCS projected a part of a national vote for the Conservative Party was only 15%. This is another record for a party that has spent the past few years carrying out record voting actions in the national elections. This is a pathetic performance for a party often described as the government's natural party.
And everything was so predictable. I lost the account of the articles I wrote for the Guardian warning that the Party reform strategy to try to go beyond the reform would lead to failure and the electoral disaster. In July 2024, I described it as an existential moment which required a change. Do or die, as I said. The party has chosen not to change with the deadly electoral consequences.
Unlike the past, it is not as simple as waiting for the pendulum to turn to the Conservative Party. There is no pendulum. You can say that this is no longer a basic voter. These days of foreseeable votes in predictable places have disappeared. In Great Britain today, voters act as they do as consumers. If they vote for a party that does not hold its promises, then they simply choose another next time an election will arrive. And why not? Why should political failure be rewarded? However, this losing version of the Conservative Party, with its syndrome of cultural war and the flashing eye war, failed to grasp this crucial change.
What voters see is a conservative party without authentic sense of the objective or the mission, and a Labor government which does not seem to have reflected in a realistic way of what its tax and expense program would only be after its general victory for the general land elections last July. It is not surprising that voters have thrown alternative political parties. Voters supported a change in Labor Party. Now, in the absence of seeing a plan enough ambitious to make changes on the ground, many are attracted by a part entitled Retroyage.
There are those who would castigate these political choices of reform voters, but they would be wrong. Instead, we need to understand how many millions of people are marked with the status quo in this country. These voters feel heard everything before by the two main parties. Big promises, rhetoric but nothing changes.
Is this the end of bipartite policy? The conservative party had the hope better. Otherwise, it has an even more important problem, because for a party without a distinct and authentic objective, our policy with two parties motivated by a first past, the post system means that the conservatives are prevented almost everywhere: in the south and southwest of England by a Democratic or Lib Demo or Lib Demo; in the North by a runoff of the workforce; In the wider United Kingdom by the presence of independent parts.
In a sense, it is a healthy challenge for the conservative party now, as for work. The two parties must improve their game. But the Labor party has at least the government's platform to show that it can deliver. For conservatives, the challenge is of existential nature. This version of the Conservative Party is completed as a political force in our country. For the first time, even a change of course may now not be enough to improve his fortune. The joyful parts in his political cul-de-sac were not only a flash in the pan. It was long in the best of the decade. The results of the local elections undoubtedly reveal that he has now reached a political dead end.
In a very literal sense. Political nature has taken its course. The party has tried to be a mini-me version of Reform UK, and the voters reforming without surprise prefer the real thing. And this consecutive alienation strategy of the voters of the conservative center soil has seen them to go to the Lib Dems or the plowing, either to the Green Party. The party has no winning majority in an age group of voters other than those over 70. It is not a basis for a successful longer -term electoral strategy.
Perhaps the bubble of the Reformation of the Faragians, similar to the Johnsonian Conservative-Party bubble, will also drag on a spectacular way when its powerful but simplistic political rhetoric is faced with the most complex problems of the real world. Perhaps the populist revolution that the two parties fed will eat both its politicians, not only that. However, the driver behind the inequality of opportunity and the inacceptability of the British of endemically low social mobility will remain. Future political solutions will always be necessary.
But for the moment, all that the current generation of conservative leadership can do is recognize their abject failure. They should have the humility to admit that their strategy has been catastrophically wrong. It is a fairly political epitaph: having essentially killed the conservative party. But by creating this version of it, they may have done that.
