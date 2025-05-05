Mitstakis-Erdogan meeting date to finalize in Antalya





Greek and Turkish foreign ministers sent a clear message at a private dinner last Friday in Istanbul: the 6th high -level cooperation board (HLCC) in Ankara will Takes up despite the previous delays in the announcement of an official date. Dinner was organized by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for his Greek counterpart George Gerapettit, and it was used to confirm that the official date of the Mitsotakiserdoan meeting will be finalized at their next meeting, which should take place on the sidelines of the informal foreign ministers of NATO meeting in Antalya on May 14. Based on current information, the two delegations consider June, in particular the first weeks of the month, the most likely time for the summit. However, there is still a chance that the two foreign ministers can meet even before Antalya, if Fidan accepts an invitation to attend an informal lunch of the EU foreign ministers in Warsaw. This event, which is part of the so-called gymnich meeting scheduled for May 78, will focus on the war in Ukraine and Euus relations. Turkey, as a candidate country of the EU, has been invited, although it has not yet confirmed if Fidan will attend. Before attending the private dinner with Fidan, geapetrite met publishers and senior characters from Media Turkish in Istanbul. Greek diplomatic sources have stressed that, in the current discussions on the possible participation of turkeys in the context of European defense, Athens continues to highlight the persistent question of turkeys war case (War threat) Declaration of a long -standing obstacle with the position of Greece on this remaining and unchanged enterprise. The Trump meeting scenario Beyond the establishment of the basics of the Ankara summit, Gerapettifidan talks also revealed a mutual desire for a positive result or an announcement to get out of the HLCC. A potential area The reopening of the Halki theological school was discussed between the two ministers. However, this remains a complex and unresolved affair, despite the good will of Turkish President Erdoans, and will require more time to materialize. Another problem addressed was a recent speculation on any upcoming meetings with American President Donald Trump involving the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (who is scheduled for New York on May 20 to attend a session of the United Nations Security Council) or a visit by President Erdoan to the White House. According to sources, the Greek part does not have such plans at this stage, and Ankara has also finalized nothing at its end. The two parties, for the moment, seem to share the desire to continue the current phase of the Greek rapprochement, based on a structured dialogue and a commitment to maintain calm in a Aegean approach that benefits the two countries. According to managers, the various subjects that make up the so-called positive program, a long-standing framework for the construction of bilateral cooperation, have not yet been finalized. For the moment, Athens and Ankara seem concentrated on preserving the positive tone and the minimization of the tension. This has been carefully cultivated by geapétrite and Fidan, which are responsible for the management of friction and the problems of problems before turning into crises. The power cable will take place as planned With regard to the underwater research in progress for the interconnection of electricity in Greececypus in international waters, the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to report a clear message: The project will take place as planned. Greece hopes that Turkey will not watch the effort, but if this is the case, Athens is ready to respond. Meanwhile, with the upcoming submission of its national maritime space development strategy and the announcement of two new national marine parks, in the Turkish and Aegean reactions, were relatively limited. At the same time, there are small signs that a possible resolution path through the International Court of Justice in Hague begins to reappear in the background Greek diplomatic exchanges.

