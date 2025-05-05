Jokowi opened his voice by responding









Solo – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) answered the question of the indictment of his son as well as the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka in his position. According to Jokowi, the proposal submitted by TNI retirement was an aspiration and a proposal in a democratic country. “Yes, this is an aspiration, an proposal. It is good in a democratic country like us,” said Jokowi meeting at his residence in Sumber, Banjarsari, Solo City, Monday (5/5/2025). From the perspective of its evaluation, in this democratic country, it is legitimate to transmit aspirations. Including the retired TNI proposal. Scroll to continue with content According to him, the public already knew that the pair of President Prabowo Sui-Bianto and the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka was chosen by the public by the elections of 2024. “Yes, all people already know that President Prabowo Suubianto and Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka received a mandate from the people through the general elections,” he said. Asked about Gibran's progress which was considered violating the Constitution, Jokowi stressed that everything had gone through a process. “Yes, everything is all. There is already a trial,” he said. He explained that to imitate the head of state, it was necessary to go through the advisory assembly of the people (MPR), then to the Constitutional Court and return to the MPR. “Yes, everyone also knows that the process must be via the MPR, I have to transmit the MK, to the MPR, I think. The constitutional process is like that,” he explained. And the head of state can be dismissed if he violates an act disadvantaged to corruption. “Yes, if corruption is despicable and the others, according to the Constitution alone. Viewed in our Constitution, it is clear and clear,” he explained. When asked if he had communicated with Gibran on the existence of dismissal, Jokowi was reluctant to answer. Previously reported Detik NewsThe retired forum of TNI soldiers made 8 requests as a declaration of attitude towards the last conditions. The letter was signed by 103 generals, 73 Admiral, 65 Marshal and 91 Colonel. There are 8 requests from the TNI soldier's retirement forum. In the eighth requests mentioned in the replacement of the vice-president who read as follows: “propose the change of vice-president to the MPR because the decision of the Constitutional Court on article 169 Letter Q, the electoral law violated the law of the MK procedure and the law on judicial power”. (APU / AHR)

