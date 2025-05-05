



Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated cited the teenager of Bihar Vaibhav Suryavanshi to motivate the athletes of the Khelo India Youth Games (Kiyg) during the inauguration ceremony on Sunday. Unable to go to Patna, Bihar for the inauguration, the PM Modi addressed the ceremony practically.

Suryavanshi was under the spotlight after having become the youngest Centurion of the Indian Premier (IPL) recently when he broke a hundred bullets against the Titans of Gujarat at 14 and 32 days.

In fact, he was also the youngest T20 Centurion in the world and also became the fastest Indian to mark an IPL HUDRED, exceeding Yusuf Pathan. Motivating young athletes from all over the country, Prime Minister Modi ensured that he mentions the name of Suryavanshi.

We have all seen the exceptional performance of Bihar's son, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, at IPL. Vaiabhav created such a big record at this young age. Behind his game, there is his work for sure, but playing matches at different levels also helped him, he said during his inaugural speech.

“It means' Jo Jitna Khelega, Wo Utna Khilega (the more we play, the more he flowers),” he added.

Vaibhav Suryavanshis Dream Start Bought for 1.1 Broader, the Royals of the Rajasthan Suryavanshi made his IPL debut by replacing Sanju Samson injured. He shattered the first ball for a six in his IPL inch against Lucknow's Super Giants. Until now, in five games, the Southpaw has scored 155 points.

Everything about Khelo India Youth Games 2025 The KIYG 2025 will take place from May 4 to 15 with some of the sports which also take place in Delhi. Most sports will take place in Patna, Rajgir, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Begusarai, but three events – shooting, gymnastics and track cycling – will be held in Delhi. About 5,000 participants should compete.

In its seventh edition, the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 include 27 competition sports and a demonstration sport. E-Sports was introduced for the very first time in Kiyg.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/sports/cricket-news/pm-narendra-modi-cites-vaibhav-suryavanshis-example-to-motivate-athletes-at-khelo-india-youth-games-watch-11746367360982.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos