What is the reason why the TNI commander cancels the transfer of 7 high officers, one of them is the son of Sutrisno?





loading…

The TNI commander, General AGUS SUBSIDEO, canceled the transfer of 7 TNI officers determined by the end of April 2025. Photo / Dok.sindonews

Jakarta – What is the reason why the general commander of the agus suffered. mutation 7 TNI officers determined at the end of April 2025? Is it because one of them is the lieutenant-general. Kunto Arief Wibowo Try Sutrisno's son, who is currently used as a Pangkogabwilhan I? – What is the reason why the general commander of the agus suffered.7 TNI officers determined at the end of April 2025? Is it because one of them is the lieutenant-general.Try Sutrisno's son, who is currently used as a Pangkogabwilhan I? It was a question of many parties that saw the irregularities on the revision of the TNI transfer at the end of April 2025. At the beginning, Commander TNI published a decision number KEP / 554 / IV / 2025 concerning dismissal and appointment in positions in the TNI environment. In total, there were 237 TNI officers who were transferred, one of whom was the lieutenant-general Kunto Arief Wibowo in Pangkogabwilhan, I became the special staff of the chief of staff of the army. Kunto was replaced by Laksda Hersan, a former assistant to the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who was Pangkoarmada III. The transfer of the lieutenant Kunto Arief was largely discussed by the community. Because a few days earlier, his father, General TNI (ret.) Try Sutrisno, was included in the ranks of the retirement which caused 8 petitions for the administration of President Prabowo Suubianto. One of the points is the dismissal of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is none other than the eldest son of former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izraxmc8dhc After the change in the lieutenant-general of Tni Kunto Arief was crowded, a telegram letter changed the decree of the TNI Kep / 554 commander number / IV / 2025 concerning the dismissal and the appointment in posts in the environment of the Indonesian national army. Besides Kunto Arief, there are 6 other canceled officers. The chief of the information center (Kapuspen) of Brigadier General Kristomei Sianturi stressed that the revision of the TNI transfer in late April 2025 was not motivated by elements outside the organization. Revision of pure mutations in the interest of the TNI organization. “I had pointed out at the beginning that this change was not linked to anything outside the organization,” Kristomei told journalists cited on Saturday (3/5/2025). Kristomei also denied the cancellation of this TNI mutation linked to the attitude of Sutrisno which supported the dismissal of vice-president Gibran. The revision of the transfer, confirmed Kristomei, is purely the interests of the organization. “So it is not because” Oh yesterday his parents Mr. Kunto “, no. There was no connection with this. He (try Sutrisno) was withdrawn. Not linked to the current active TNI,” he said. “This complies with professionalism, proportionality and current organizational needs,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.sindonews.com/read/1563439/14/apa-alasan-panglima-tni-batalkan-mutasi-7-perwira-tinggi-salah-satunya-putra-try-sutrisno-1746399941 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos