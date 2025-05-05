Trump says he will implement 100% prices on films made outside of us





Donald Trump went to Truth Social on Sunday to announce that he “authorized” the Ministry of Commerce and the Representative of the United States to impose a 100% price on “everything” films produced in “foreign lands”.

In a decision that has sent shock through Hollywood, Trump considered foreign productions a “national security threat” for the American cinema industry, not only adding filmmakers to other markets, but also bring “messaging and propaganda” to the United States.

“The film industry in America dies from a very rapid death,” wrote Trump. “Other countries offer all kinds of incentives to remove our filmmakers and studios from the United States. Hollywood and many other areas in the United States are devastated. It is a concerted effort by other nations and, therefore, a national security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, propaganda and propaganda! All the films that enter our country that are produced in foreign lands.

Studio leaders have summoned emergency calls after Trump published his statement, although there is a huge uncertainty as for whether the president has the power to institute these prices, as well as how they would work practically. We did not know what would be the impact on the many films that shoot abroad, a group that includes major franchises such as “Avatar”, “The Avengers” and “Mission: Impossible”. The studios hoped to obtain more information to find out if some films that had already been completed or were already in production would be exempt. There was also a confusion about the reason why the president distinguished films, without mentioning television production.

As comments on Trump's social media suggests, many Hollywood productions have moved to Canada and abroad in countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Hungary, as they offer imperative financial incentives that help budgets lower. But films also run internationally because they want to film in exotic places, which applies to globetrotting franchises such as James Bond and “Fast and Furious”.

The prices are announced a week before the Hollywood decampis for the Cannes Film Festival, where many American productions seek to sell distribution rights abroad and where film packages involving the best talents hope to secure the support of the studio. Studio leaders will meet in the Riviera faced with an avalanche of questions from their foreign colleagues, who may be more reluctant to do business.

It was not immediately known if Trump's declaration could also apply to films produced by other countries and shown in the United States

The latest Trump movement in Hollywood was to appoint Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight as “special ambassadors” to the American film industry, although no significant development has been carried out by the trio since their appointment in January.

Although Trump says Hollywood is declining for the count, 2025 has actually seen a rebound in the number of box-offs since last year. Global national income increased by 15.8% of the head of 2024. Although still 31% behind 2019, successes like “Minecraft Movie”, “Sinners” and “Thunderbolts *” bring the hope of filling the gap. The production, however, has struggled to come back with force after the strikes of the actors and writers of 2023. Forty percent of less films and television broadcasts have been shot in the United States since an agreement between the unions and the studios has been reached. At the same time, media conglomerates instituted generalized costs reduction measures that have led companies to reduce their programming and their film slates.

