Politics
England damaged by Brexit now embraces continental European policy
Who would never have thought that a decade after the Brexit vote, British policy becomes more and more European in the results? More importantly, the long -standing effective bipartite system is under a great threat.
For concrete evidence, seek no further than the share of voting for labor and the conservatives in the last series of local elections. This decreases considerably, despite the country's first -step voting system, which has traditionally reduced the voting fortune of other political parties.
Consequently, Great Britain now has a system with four or five parties, notably Reform, The Lib Dems and The Greens, with a space for the small regional parties of Scotland, the country of Wales and Northern Ireland.
Nigel Farage, closet admirer in continental European policy?
Nigel Farage, who heads the reform party, emulates not only Marine Le Pen or Giorgia Meloni. They also started their political ascent by winning the municipal elections, then the posts of regional mayor, then devoted to challenging the traditional parties of European politics after 1945 more widely.
It turns out that Farage is also a great defender of European proportional voting systems. Recently, he even started to boast the advantages of European health insurance plans to replace the National Health Service funded by taxpayers. The NHS was created by work in 1948 and is now similar to a state religion for most of the British.
Two dominant giant parts no longer
The vast majority of work in the House of Commons is misleading. Nigel Farage's anti-immigrant discourse now has wider support.
In many ways, this is a replay of the Pen Ethnunizationalist in France, Geert Wilders in the Netherlands, AFD in Germany or Meloni-Salvini duo in Italy.
More than ironic: silence takes away in Brussels
Curiously, a central part of the reason for the success of the right right in the United Kingdom is a lack of economic growth. This is a very ironic turn. After all, Farage and Co. had preached the economic advantages that Brexit would have in terms of unleashing new economic activities in the United Kingdom.
The reverse occurred with the British economy in narrowing. Almost each sector brings in a loss of exports to the giant European single market.
It is not surprising that Farage tends to be silent on the subject of the EU these days while his Brexit project collapses.
The preservatives' immigration policies go wrong with them
To replace European workers who had traveled in both directions to work in Great Britain to keep businesses afloat during the Britain period access to the EU labor market, the conservative government focused on successive Brexit in recent years has given access to a million immigrant workers in Pakistan, Nigeria, India and Ghana.
Of course, this practice flies in the face of what the voters have been informed by Brexit Tories, namely that the departure of Europe would mean that Great Britain could control, that is to say reducing immigration. The opposite has occurred.
There are more immigrants than ever far-reaching continents brought to Great Britain to do the work than cheerful posts or Portuguese or Italians have caused Boris Johnson to drop the shutters on the authorization of the EU citizens to work in Great Britain.
Conclusion
While the British electoral system is clearly different from continental systems based on parties of parties and an allocation of seats based on the proportional part of votes, the emphasis on identity and cultural policy is now as deeply rooted in Britain as any Member State of the EU.
As on the continent, British politics is increasingly shaped by a policy of tacit hostility but barely hidden from non -white citizens born abroad and especially Islam.
The writers of British politics looked at the nose in the coalitions and instability of the disorderly country of the campaign policy of the members of the EU. Great Britain has adopted European style policy with consequences that are difficult to foresee.
