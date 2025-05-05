Trump Coop-Ost Star Wars and can the fourth to demonize immigrants





Trump's White House shared a graphic image of Trump, veined biceps and other inhuman domed muscles, holding a red light saber to celebrate the fourth – an informal holiday of Star Wars and a play on words on “May the Force will be with you”. Meanwhile, the main agent of the administration border patrol published a video representing the agency as Dark Vader killing rebel soldiers. The administration, apparently, does not care that these representations seem to align them on the antagonists of the films franchise.

Happy May the 4th to all, including the radical crazy people who fight so hard to bring the Sith lords, the murderers, the drug lords, the dangerous prisoners and the well-known members of the MS-13 gangs, in our galaxy. You are not the rebellionyoure the empire.

May the 4 be with you. pic.twitter.com/g883dhdr5

– The White House (@Whitehouse) May 4, 2025

“Happy May the 4th to all, including the radical madmen who fight so hard to bring the Sith lords, the murderers, the drug lords, the dangerous prisoners and the well-known members of the MS-13 gangs, in our galaxy,” said the White House on social networks alongside the probable image generated by AI. “You are not the rebellion – you are the Empire. May the 4 be with you. “

Trump, who has promised to deport millions of immigrants, has expelled thousands of people since he got into office (139,000 according to the White House), in particular by sending hundreds of men whom he claims to be gang members to a notorious mega-prison in Salvador without regular procedure.

Star Wars fans quickly pointed out that Trump's red saber suggests that he is a member of the Empire led by the Sith, the bad guys in films that practice the dark side of force. Jedis are the heroes of rebellion that use strength, a source of energy that permeates and connects everything in the universe, for good – including to fight against the evil empire.

“The embarrassing propaganda at the Stalinist level of Trump's White House,” said Lieutenant-Colonel retired from the army Alexander Vindman on X (formerly Twitter). “It would work better if AI represented Trump as Jaba the hut.”

A video of an American border patrol, entitled “Border Wars” and published Sunday by the chief agent of the Gregory K. Bovino patrol, took a clip of Star Wars Spinoff Rogue One where Dark Vador massacre the rebel forces. The border patrol qualified Vader as a “leading sector”, referring to the agency El Centro sector, which covers a large part of the southern border with Mexico. Choice of publishers

The clip opens on Star Wars style titles: “Episode one: the border patrol returns. galaxy.)

The video then goes to the border patrol Vader brandishing a red light saber to kill the rebel forces that the video labeled like fentanyl, sanctuar cities, cocaine, human smugglers, invasion and false news.

X users jumped on the post to inform Bovino that Border Patrol identifies with the antagonists of the films. An account responded to Bovino with a meme asking “Are we the bad guys?”

I think Ole Dark had the ultimate conscience of the situation against threats to the fatherland. So that is why our border is the most controlled than ever before.

– USBP chief agent, Gregory K. Bovino (@usbpchefielc) May 4, 2025

Bovino replied, defending artistic choices: “I think Ole Dark had the ultimate conscience of the situation against threats to the fatherland. We therefore have the reason why our border is the most controlled than ever. ”

Another user asked: “Just for clarifications, who were the bad guys of Star Wars?”

“We have described who were the bad guys in this video,” said Bovino. “Look again as they are labeled as such. 😆 🤣. 🇺🇸 🇺🇲.” Trendy stories

We described who the bad guys were in this video. Look again as they are labeled as such. . .

– USBP chief agent, Gregory K. Bovino (@usbpchefielc) May 4, 2025

Not wanting to be left out, Elon Musk, the chief of the so-called ministry of efficiency of the Trump government, joined a representation of himself holding a saber of red light.

Even in their confused jokes and their memes generated by AI, the administration cannot escape the uncomfortable truth: they are the bad guys.

