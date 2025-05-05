



India has blocked the social media accounts of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto and singer Abida Parveen following the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Cachemirs Pahalgam.

The accounts were blocked in response to legal requests from the Indian government, said social media platforms X and Instagram.

On May 1, Instagram limited access to India in the accounts of several Pakistani actors, including Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir, as well as the Olympic medal Arshad Nadeem, in accordance with a legal request.

The stories of actors such as Ali Zafar, Sanam Saeed, Bilal Abbas, Iqra Aziz, Imran Abbas and Sajal Aly, and the singer Atif Aslam, could also be accessible in India.

India has also blocked the accounts of the Minister of Pakistans and the broadcasting Atullah Tarar and cricket players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

On April 28, the Union government prohibited 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, accusing them of spreading the disinformation and content that could encourage community tension. Prohibited platforms included major media such as Dawn News, Samaa TV and Geo News.

The YouTube channels of journalists Muneeb Farooq, Umar Cheema, Asma Shirazi and Irshad Bhatti were also blocked.

Former Cricket Player Shoaib Akhtars YouTube Channel was one of the limited people.

The terrorist attack in Baisaran near the city of Pahalgam on April 22 left 26 people who died and 17 injured. The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to determine their religion, police said. All killed except three were Hindu.

India rippled the Water Treaty in the Industry, an agreement of 1960 on the sharing of water, citing the support of Islamabads to sustained cross -border terrorism. The suspension could potentially limit the flow of water from the industrial river to Pakistan, affecting millions.

India has also canceled all the visas issued to Pakistani nationals ordered to those who are already in the country to leave, including people under medical visas.

On Wednesday, India closed its airspace to all the planes recorded, operated or rented by Pakistan.

India has also imposed a ban on the importation of goods from or passing Pakistan.

Pakistan has threatened to suspend all bilateral agreements with India, including the 1972 SIMLA agreement. Among other characteristics, the agreement led to the recognition of the control line which serves as a de facto border between countries in a large part of the Jammu and the cashmere.

