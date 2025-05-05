Jokowi Takziah at the Vatican, the unity expert highlights prayer in the differences





UNAL NEWS – The departure of Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic community of the world, leaving a deep sadness. Not only for Catholics, but interconfessional communities also offer condolences. Including the presence of the 7th former president of Indonesia, Joko Widodo as well as three presidential delegates, in the Takziah state in the Vatican, surprised many religious in the world. The presence triggered discussions on the limits of prayer, tolerance and interaction between religious communities in a plural society. Faculty of Cultural Sciences (FIB) of Islamic Literature and Culture Airlangga (Airlangga University), Ahmad Syauqi s hum m s, revealed the importance of understanding the dimensions of Muamalah and Aqeedah in the establishment of interface relationships. Expert literature and Islamic culture fib unair, ahmad syauqi s hum m if. Prayer for non-Muslims Responding to this, Syauqi explained that in the Islamic tradition, the law to pray for the deceased non-Muslims was a subject which became the debate of the researchers. The majority opinion (JUMHUR) refers to the QS At-Taubah Verse 84 and to verse 113 as a basis for prohibitions. He added that in verse 113 is based on the fact that the Nuzul Asbabun Rasulullah prayed for his beloved uncle Abu Talib who, in his death, did not say the Shahada. It was there that God was reprimanded with the letter to Taubah Verse 113 which, based on the inhabitants of praying for non-Muslims. However, there are also the views of researchers who allow prayers with the condition that they do not affect the aspects of belief. If the contents of prayer are worldly, such as expectations of peace, services or condolences in general, it is still included in the Muamalah region. “The Messenger of Allah himself had held respecting the Jewish bodies who passed and expressed their condolences to friends whose mothers were still Christian,” he said. Tolerance limits In addition, Syauqi stressed that the presence of President Joko Widodo and the Takziah State ministers in the Vatican must be included in the framework of diplomacy and respect between nations, and not as a form of worship which is syncretism. “The principle is that there is no intention to carry out a ritual cult or mix religious teachings,” he said. According to him, in the context of society, a public figure meets with various traditions and beliefs. This is where the importance of understanding the limits of tolerance. The question of Muslim and non-Muslim relations is only a chapter of Muamalah anyway, he explained. Syauqi also mentioned that prayer is a cult or a cult of worship. Problems such as crossed greetings, congratulations on other religious holidays, for prayer for non-Muslims must be seen in proportion. “Tolerance according to the party, the part in terms of non-aqeedah and ritual,” he concluded. Author: Adinda Octavia Setiowati Editor: the tree to be reviewed

