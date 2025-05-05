



Representative Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat in Texas, responded on Sunday in an article at X, formerly Twitter, to President Donald Trump after calling him a “weak IQ” during an interview with NBC News' Meet The Press.

Newsweek sent an email to Crockett and the Trump administration requesting other comments on Sunday outside the office hours.

Why it matters

Crockett, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump and the CEO and billionaire Elon Musk, used his platform to call the pair, in particular for reductions in the federal budget by the Ministry of Government Effectiveness (DOGE).

The deputy for the first mandate also called the Trump administration for its policies, in particular the president's decision to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives (DEI) between companies and educational establishments.

What to know

In her interview with Kristen Welker of NBC News on Sunday, Trump spoke of the state of the Democratic party and said: “I cannot name a democrat, I mean, I look at the Democrats. They are in disarray. They have a new person named Crockett. I watched him speak the other day. She is definitely a weak person. And they said the future of the party.”

In response, Crockett wrote on X: “So that you are in charge of the whole country, you certainly have my name in your mouth.

Crockett assumed its headquarters representing the 30th District of the Texas Congress in January 2023 and was also a target for the Republicans where she retaliated several times.

In January, the Texas representative entered a verbal spit with the representative Nancy Mace, a Republican from Southern Carolina, at a controversial meeting of the house's supervisory committee. The argument between the two began while the Chamber voted to prohibit transgender athletes from female sports in institutions funded by the federal government.

During the meeting, Mace asked Crockett if she wanted to “get him out”.

Mace had opposed Crockett qualifying her as a “child” during her speech, answering: “If you want to get him out, we can do it.”

In February, when asked what she would mean to Musk, she replied with “F *** OFF”. The now viral video published on X by “appeal to activism” showed the meeting followed by laughter.

At the beginning of March, she apologized for the world after the tense television meeting between the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump and the vice-president JD Vance.

Later this month, she encouraged a Tesla withdrawal movement, publishing on X: “March 29 is my birthday, and all I want to see for my birthday is that Elon is withdrawn.”

When he called by the American prosecutor Pam Bondi, she doubled her position, saying that she was planning to attend one of Tesla's demonstrations.

Last month, Maga's actor, Terrence K. Williams, made it mocked online by sharing a video entitled: “Who wore him best, me or Jasmine Crockett.” In the video, he saw a wig, ankles to look like false nails and glasses that look like the pair that Crockett Porte.

The member of the Congress also received upheavals after calling the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, “Governor Hot Wheels” during a press conference in March.

She later said that she was referring to her expulsion methods rather than her handicap. He was paralyzed in 1984 when a tree fell on him during his race.

President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House on April 30 in Washington, the representative of DC, Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat in Texas, is expressed during a rally on February 4 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House on April 30 in Washington, the representative of DC, Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat in Texas, is expressed during a rally on February 4 in Washington, DC. What people say

Khary Penebaker, former member of the National Democratic Committee (DNC), said on X: “Trump cannot stop singing about @repjasmine because black women without fear fire his thin ego.

Conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren responded to a video of Trump's interview on X and simply wrote: “LOL”.

Before Trump's statements, former vice-president Kamala Harris praised Crockett and other politicians during a speech on April 30 published by PBS News Hour: “And I will tell you the courage of all these Americans inspires me. And I was inspired. By movements like that of Wisconsin which aims Susan Crawford on the courtb.

What happens next?

Crockett and Trump could continue to compete publicly in the coming months. Both relied on public spots and are known for their criticism of their political opponents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/jasmine-crockett-reacts-donald-trump-calling-her-low-iq-person-2067849 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

