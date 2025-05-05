



A Pakistani politician from Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf (PTI) said he would leave for England if war broke out with India. The declaration was made during an interview because the tensions between the two countries increased after the murder of 26 Indian tourists in Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire. I will go to England if the war breaks a lawyer from the Supreme Court in Pakistan, he was asked when he was going to make arms in the case of war. In England, “replied Marwat. When the journalist followed, asking if India should defuse the situation, Marwat said:” Is Modi the son of my aunt that he is simply back because I say it? “- Meghupdates (@Meghupdates) Indian BJP Gowlenerson reacts to Pakistan's response, Pradeep Bandari The party of Janata (BJP), said that many army ministers and generals in Pakistan were preparing to leave the country for fear of a strong Indian response. Live events” The Ministers of Pakistan have accepted that their ministers England once India gives them an answer to an answer to the prefiction “Pakistan that he cannot match India's defense capacities. The inhabitants of Pakistan and around the world know that under the direction of Prime Minister Modi, India will deliver an appropriate response to Pakistan.” The uncertainty on the Pakistani army leaders where the place of the army of Pahalgam On the site of the Pakistani army in chief general Syed Munnir. Some local sources have claimed that he had left the country in chief or the Syed Munnir. While #MunUROUT started tendency on X (formerly Twitter), users discussing unaccompanied affirmations according to which MNIR and his family fled Pakistan.

Although these claims remain unconfirmed, the conversation around the absence has drawn attention on both sides of the border. In response to speculation, the office of Pakistan Prime Ministers published a group photo showing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and General Munir during a military event in Abbottabad on April 26. The legend of the image highlighted the presence of providing during the graduation ceremony of the 151st long course of PMA Kakul, suggesting an attempt as rumor to rest.

The tensions degenerate after the pahalgams killings. Speculations on General Munnir emerged during increased tension between India and Pakistan. The murder of 26 people, including two foreign nationals in Pahalgam on April 22, led to a series of solid diplomatic and political movements. India has suspended the Industry Water Treaty, a stage that Islamabad called “illegal”. Intelligence contributions linked the attackers to cross -border terrorist networks. General's public remarks attract attention two days before the Pahalgam incident, General Munnir described cashmere as a “jugular vein” during a speech at the Pakistani military academy. During the same event, he said, Hindus and Muslims are distinct in all aspects.

He also strengthened the theory of the two nations while addressing a Pakistani convention abroad in Islamabad. You have to tell your children a Pakistan story so that they do not forget it when our ancestors thought we were different from Hindus in all possible aspects of life, said.

He added that our religion is different, our customs are different, our traditions are different, our thoughts are different, our ambitions are different, this is where the foundation of the theory of the two nations was laid. We are two nations, we are not a nation.

The investigation links hatred discourse to radicalization corresponding to Indian intelligence assessments, the rhetoric used in public speeches by leaders like General Munnir may have contributed to an environment that embraces extremist elements. Reports of the attack site suggest that the victims were intended for religious reasons, some would have asked to recite Islamic prayers before being slaughtered.

