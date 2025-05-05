The White House publishes an image generated by Ai-Trump like a Jedi Buff





On Sunday, the official accounts of the White House X and Instagram published on Sunday an image generated by the AI ​​of Donald Trump as a reinforced Jedi to celebrate the “Star Wars” day.

The message said: “Happy May the 4th to all, including the left radical crazy people who fight so hard to bring the lords of Sith, the murderers, the drug lords, the dangerous prisoners and the well-known members of the MS-13 gangs, in our galaxy. You are not the rebellion – you are the empire. The 4 can be with you. ”

Although the post refers to Trump's political opponents as “Sith Lords”, the criminals of the “Star Wars” universe, the lightsaber in the image is red, which is traditionally used only by the bad guys on the dark side like Dark Vador. The light side of the force is almost always seen using blue or green sabers, apart from a few exceptions.

This is not the first time that the Socials of the White House have shared the renderings generated by the president's AI. On Saturday, the White House published an image of Trump AI like the Pope of his accounts X and Instagram. The position intervened a few weeks after Pope Francis' death on April 21.

The fourth May is familiarly known as the day of “Star Wars” among fans of the franchise. To celebrate the day, it is common to say “that the 4th is with you”, which is a game on the words of the emblematic line “Star Wars”, “that the force is with you”. The day was adopted by fans in the years who followed the release of “A New Hope” in 1977. One of the first cases of the day referenced in the media was in a British political advertisement. After the election of Margaret Thatcher, the British conservative party used the expression “that the fourth be with you” in an announcement to honor the day of his victory.

