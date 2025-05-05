God is not mocked: American Catholic leaders criticize Trumps Ai Pan even





Washington (OSV News) – President Donald Trump published an image that seemed to be created by artificial intelligence representing the Pope only a few days after making a comment to the journalists whom he would like to become the next Pope.

The image aroused the condemnation of certain church and commentators, while some defended it as a joke.

Trump published the image of the AI ​​of himself in what seemed to be the traditional clothes of the Pope late in the evening on May 2 on his website Truth Social, without legend. But the image triggered the controversy when it was shared on the official account of the White House X.

Robert Schmuhl, professor emeritus of American studies at the University of Notre Dame, who criticizes the modern American presidency in a critical way, told Osv News, Donald Trump has a strange sense of humor.

He recently told Time that his wish to quickly end the Ukraine War on the first day of his presidency was said to be joking, said Schmuhl on May 3. Now he was traveling with an image of him like the pope. Is it really intended to be funny? Millions of Catholics in America and abroad will certainly not think so.

Bishop Thomas J. Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois, said that Trump should apologize for the image, which he called deeply offensive to Catholics, in particular during this sacred time that we still mourn the death of Pope Francis and praying for the direction of the Holy Spirit for the election of our new pope.

He owes excuses, said Bishop Paprocki, arguing, do not be mistaken: God is not mocked (Galatians 6: 7). The pope is the vicar of Christ. By publishing an image of himself pretending to be the Pope, President Trump makes fun of God, the Catholic Church and the papacy.

Joshua Mercer, vice-president of Catholicvote, an organization for the defense of right-wing defense rights which approved the presidential offer of Trumps, argued in a statement, a joking Trumps even representing the pope was obviously intended to be humorous.

It is not necessary to imagine that he believes that he could be the pope or that he intended to make fun of the papacy, said Mercer. The memes representing famous people like the new Pope circulated with playful on social networks everywhere during last week.

But the Catholic Conference of New York State wrote on X, there is nothing intelligent or funny in this image, Mr. President.

We have just built our beloved pope François and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor from Saint-Pierre, said the conference post. Don't make fun of us.

Asked for comments, Dennis Pout, executive director of this organization, said, it is difficult to say what the intention of the presidents was in the publication of the photo, but a reasonable person would easily conclude that this would probably be offensive for Catholics, especially since we always mourn Pope Francis.

I do not believe that President Trump is anti-Catholic, but the position was definitely shocking and offensive for many and I hope it pulls it down and stop this particular line of lagging behind or whatever it does, said Pouut. The fact that the official account of the White House X sharing has worsened everything in my mind, because it gave the post the weight of the president's office, rather than being a coarse joke of Donald Trump, the individual.

The post came a few days after Trump was questioned by a journalist on whom he would like to see the next Catholic pontiff, and seemed joking in response, I would like to be a pope. It would be my choice n ° 1.

But then Trump said that he had no preference, adding, I must say that we have a cardinal who happens to be outside a place called New York which is very good, see so well what is going on, in reference to Cardinal Timothy M. DOLAN of New York, that Trump has named a religious freedom commission the same week.

In his declaration, argued Mercer, the noisiest criticisms today were shamefully silent for four years while the president (Joe) Biden, himself a Catholic, was a manifest scandal for the Church.

That said, it is a solemn moment of prayer and discernment for the whole Catholic Church which should not be reduced, said Mercer. Everyone understands what is happening in Rome in the coming days will have a lasting meaning for the whole world. The church has survived much worse during the last two millennia.

Vice-president JD Vance defended Trump on X, saying that, as a rule, I agree with people who tell jokes and not well with people who start stupid wars who kill thousands of my compatriots, Vance wrote in response to an article by Bill Kristol, editor of Bulwark, asking if Vance was in agreement with this lack of respect and

But Bishop Daniel E. Flores de Brownsville, Texas, wrote on X in an apparent reference to controversy, just when you thought it was sure to start checking your chronology from time to time.

Read a good book, people, visit an elderly parent, everything to prevent algorithms from eating your soul, he said.

Schmuhl added that the position was more sacrilege – and ridiculous – than its marketing of the so -called Bible Trump.

Asked about Trumps Post, Robert P. George, professor of McCormick jurisprudence and James Madison program director in the American ideals and institutions of Princeton University, also mentioned Trumps Effort to sell brand Bibles, telling Osv News that he is first and foremost a businessman, and found an angle to try to sell more Bible Trump.

Trump attended the funeral of the late Pope Francis on April 26.

