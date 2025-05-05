[HOAKS] Dedi Mulyadi calls people who doubt the Jokowi diploma as a radical person





Hoaks! Based on the verification of kompas.com so far, this information is not true. Kompas.com – In the virtual universe circulating on the screen of an article with the title which claims the governor of Western Java, Dedi Mlyadi, said that people who doubted the 7th president of the Diploma of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as radical. The article should be published by the media Tempo On April 29, 2025. However, after being traced, the content is the result of manipulation. As a context, the question of the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma is always a controversy. Last, a number of people members of the Ulama and Activist Defenders (TPUA) team died of the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma as a graduate of Gadjah Mada University (UGM). Narrative circulator The article DEDI MULYADI calls people who doubt the diploma of Jokowi as radicals emerged on social networks, one of which was shared with a Facebook account This, This,, This. ThisAnd This. The account shares the screenshot of the article entitled: “DEDI MULYADI: Only the radicals doubt the diploma of Mr. Jokowi, arrest and proclaim people who disseminated slander in the 7th president of Indonesia”. Facebook battery Catch of the title of article Dedi Mulyadi calls people who doubt the Jokowi diploma as a radical Catch of the title of article Dedi Mulyadi calls people who doubt the Jokowi diploma as a radical Research Kompas.com When examined, the content seems strange. This can be seen from the title of the article which is very long and the use of ineffective words. After tracing, on the page Tempo.co No article was found about Dedi Mulyadi called people who doubted Jokowi diplomas as radicals. The circulating content manipulating articles on the page Tempo.co This Entitled “Dedi Mulyadi will vasectomy as a condition for receiving social assistance”. The original article contains the DEDI declaration on the political level so that vasectomy or family planning is a condition of the disadvantaged community of West Java to receive social assistance (Bansos). Dedi also proposed that residents who were arranged in Vasectomy would receive an incentive of PR. 500 thousand. According to DEDI, the policy is intended so that birth rates can be regulated so as to reduce poverty. Conclusion The title of the article DEDI MULYADI said that people who doubted radical diplomas were the result of manipulation. The content is hoaks and the information must be straightened. The original article on the page Tempo.co Entitled “Dedi Mulyadi will vasectomy as a condition for receiving social assistance”. The article deals with the proposal of Dedi Mulyadi so that vasectomy or family planning is a condition of the disadvantaged community to receive social assistance. There was no discussion on the Jokowi diploma.

Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.com/cekfakta/read/2025/05/05/084800782/-hoaks-dedi-mulyadi-sebut-orang-yang-ragukan-ijazah-jokowi-sebagai-kaum The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos