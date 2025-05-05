India blocks Imran Khan, Bilawal Bhuttos X Accounts





New Delhi: The Indian government blocked the accounts of the Xs of the Pakistani peoples Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the former Prime Minister of Pak and founder of PTI, Imran Khan on Sunday.

Official rounds X of the two were selected following their anti-Indian and malicious content concerning the current tense situation.

India has already blocked the Official X Management of the Government of Pakistan as well as the X account of the Minister of the Pays de la Défense Khwaja Asif. The Pakistani minister's account X of information and radiudiffusion, Attaullah Tarar, was selected in India, a few days after affirming that India was planning to make a military strike, citing credible information. “

The action takes place following the vile terrorist attack in the Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people and injured several others.

India has banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels to spread provocative and commonly sensitive content, as well as false and misleading stories targeting India, army and security agencies.

The decision was made by the Indian government on the basis of the Ministry of Internal Affairs recommendations following the terrorist incident of Pahalgam, in Jammu-et-Cachemire.

The prohibited channels include Dawn News, Irshad Bhatti, Samaa TV, Ary News, Bol News, Raftar, The Pakistan Reference, Geo News, Samaa Sports, GNN, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Shirazi, Muneeb Farooq, Suno News HD and Razi Naama. These channels have turned out to disinfuse the disinformation linked to the national security of India, foreign relations and public order.

Together, these YouTube channels had a cumulative audience of several crores. They repaired false and not verified information aimed at creating panic, encouraging community disharmony and disturbing public order within India, according to a statement.

After the fatal attack, India launched a strong diplomatic offensive and a series of radical reprisals after Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the assault on “loose attack on innocent civilians”.

The attack, orchestrated by a terrorist outfit based in Pakistan, the resistance front, sparked a strong climbing of tensions between the two countries. In response to the attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), led by Prime Minister Modi, announced several strict measures. These include the suspension of the Industry Water Treaty, the closure of the Attari-Wagah border, cancellation of the Saarc visa exemption system (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, the expulsion of the Pakistani military fasteners in New Delhi and a reduction in diplomatic staff to the two strong commissions. (Ians)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sambadenglish.com/national-international-news/world/india-blocks-imran-khan-bilawal-bhuttos-x-accounts-9031698 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos