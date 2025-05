The Khalistan event in Canada is looking for the deportation of the Hindu PM Modi Amit Shah Caged Effigy Paradé

A parade removed by Khalistani sympathizers in Canada demanded the expulsion of 8,000,000 Hindus in India and also included a large truck with a model of a prison which had the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah, of the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar. The anti-Hindu parade took place in Malton Gurdwara in Canada, Toronto. A video of the parade has become viral on social networks. The event comes to the rear of the incidents of vandalism of a Gurdwara Sikh and a Hindu temple with pro-Khalistan graffiti. The video was published by a head of the Hindu community in Canada, calling the “flagrant anti-Hindu hatred” of a terrorist group Khalistan. “It is not a protest against the government of India. It is a blatant anti-Hindu hatred of a terrorist group Khalistan, a notorious for the deadliest attack in Canada, but arrogantly claiming the right to stay. #Khalistaniterroism,” tweeted Shawn Binda. The deadliest attack in Canada is probably a reference to the 1985 bombing of the “Kanishka” flight from Air India, which killed 329 people. The flight was on the road from Montreal to Bombay when he was attacked by Khalistani separatists. “ Hate threat funded abroad '' Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman also shared the video of the anti-Hindu parade and wondered if Mark Carney Canada would be different Justin Trudeau to act against the Khalistani elements. “The jihadists unleashed in our streets have caused significant damage to the flowing social fabric, threatening all the Jews they can find. But the Khalistanis give them a good race for their money on the hateful threat funded abroad. Bordman tweeted. The parade comes a few days after the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney led the Liberal Party to an astonishing victory during the elections, scripting a turnaround after he seemed to be broken in the middle of an economic crisis. The appellant is a “shameful day”, the Hindu Coalition of North America said: “The world has already seen this model and must be alarmed. Will the city, city and national institutions take a note? Will human rights groups or the media cover it? Khalistan flags and anti-Indian visuals were also observed during the annual Vakhi parade of the Khalsa day in Surrey last month. The event also aroused criticism after the visuals showed “sought -after” posters featuring Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah during the parade. Posted by: Abhisheek Posted on: May 5, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/canada-khalistan-event-deportation-of-hindus-pm-modi-amit-shah-jaishankar-caged-effigy-2719628-2025-05-05 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos