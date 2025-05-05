Aamir Khan rejects Jaane's following idea you yaane na, directorabbas Tyrewala Revewswhy





The first film by actor Imran Khan, “Jaane you ya jaane na”, remains one of the most popular romantic comedies in Bollywood. In a recent conversation on the YouTube channel of Aamir Khan, Aamir Khan Talkies, Imran and the director Abbas Tyrewala talked about the film and the suite that has never been made.

Abbas shared that shortly after the film was released, he went to Aamir Khan, who produced the film, with an idea of ​​part 2. Imran also said that people often came to him and demanded to know when the rest comes. Abbas laughed and said he was asking the same question every day on Instagram.

“It's my Instagram DM every day. Very shortly after the film's release, I went to Aamir with an idea of ​​the suite – at one point, I jai and Aditi (Imran and Genelia d'ouza in the film) beat me. A party, and it is drunk '' added Abbas.

Restressing Aamir's reaction, Abbas said: “Aamir said to me:” Never refer to this film again. I don't want to hear anything about the future if it's the direction you are going to. However, both have agreed that making a suite may not work. “I don't know how to restart fairy tales. I haven't seen them work well. ” Imran and Abbas then talked about a gang meeting 'Jaane you yaane na' on the coffee but rejected the idea of ​​making a sequel, “admitted Abbas.

Jaane you yaane na tell the story of best friends I and Aditi, who do not realize that they are in love until they start to go out with other people. The film with Imran Khan, Genelia d'ouza, Pratik Patil, Manjari Fadnis and Ayaz Khan. It was a major success at the box office, winning more than RS 82 crores around the world. Released in 2008, the film has become a huge success and continues to enjoy a faithful fans base. Over the years, fans have called on several occasions for a suite, but now, director Abbas has revealed why it would probably not happen.

