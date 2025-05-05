The government is waiting for the preparation of the DPR to discuss the bill on the seizure of assets







Balance sheet JAKARTA – The coordinated minister of legal, human rights, immigration and the correctional power station (Menko Kumham Imipas) Yusril Ihza Mahendra said that the government was waiting for the preparation of the Indonesian Parliament to discuss the bill (RUU) of the attachment of assets. According to Yusril, the government is ready at any time to discuss a bill whose initiative has been submitted by the DPR since 2003. “The government considers that deprivation of corruption assets must be regulated by law so that the judges have a solid legal basis in decision -making,” Yusril said when confirmed in Jakarta on Friday 2/5). Thus, he said, the right time in the confiscation and deprivation of suspected assets following corruption for the State could then be regulated by law in order to create justice and legal certainty and respect for human rights. He assessed that the bill on the entry of assets was important to prevent abuse of power and the arbitrary acts of law enforcement officials. “The police in the deprivation of assets must be carried out firmly, but always respect the principle of justice, legal certainty and human rights,” he said. In addition, Yusril alluded to similar experience during the discussion of the draft Code of Criminal Procedure (Kuhap) submitted by the DPR during the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi. At that time, Parliament would have made a revision and a refinement of academic manuscripts before discussing it with the government. For this reason, the Minister of Coordination considers that it is possible that the DPR does the same thing as the asset seizure bill, which was submitted in the Jokowi era and will only be discussed during the current President Prabowo Subaianto. He also stressed that President Prabowo’s commitment to fight corruption was very strong. This has been seen in various official declarations, including when the Labor Day commemorates. At that time, the president stressed that the government would not leave the corruption assets from which the corrupters benefit. “The assets of corruption must indeed be seized to restore the losses of the state and return public money,” added Yusril. According to him, the billing bill of assets is also in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Eradication of Corruption (United Nations Convention on Corruption) which was ratified by Indonesia in 2006. As for later, he continued, through the bill on the deprivation of assets, the act of deprivation could not only be carried out on corruption assets in the country, but also on various assets that exist abroad. Ant

