China XI to meet Putin, “sign bilateral documents” during the visit to Moscow for the celebrations of the Victory Day





Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Moscow Victory Day celebrations between May 7 and 10 and “sign a number of intergovernmental and inter-departmental bilateral documents” to strengthen Chinese-Russian relations, the Kremlin announced on May 4. “The bilateral talks that will be held during the visit will focus on the fundamental aspects of the continuation of relations of Russia-China of a full partnership and strategic cooperation, as well as urgent issues on international and regional agendas”, a declaration of the Kremlin read. Pro-Kremlin Media Interfax reported On February 10, which Xi plans to visit Moscow on May 9. China has strengthened links with Russia Since the Kremlin launched its large -scale war against Ukraine, becoming the main supplier of Moscow of double use goods which strengthen the defense industry of Russia. While China has positioned itself as a potential mediator In the war, he simultaneously criticized the United States and its allies to “exacerbate” war by providing weapons to Ukraine. NATO labeled China “decisive catalyst“The assault of Russia. Despite criticism, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on April 17 that China Provide weapons to the Russian army. His declaration marks kyiv's first confirmation that Beijing supports Russia's war effort by providing weapons. Kyiv also presented Evidence in Beijing that Chinese citizens and companies participated in the Russian large -scale war against Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on April 22. The Kremlin uses Victory day Celebrations for propaganda purposes, presenting its military power and relying on the Soviet victory of the Second World War to justify its aggression against Ukraine. On May 3, Zelensky said that Ukraine cannot guarantee the security of foreign officials who plan to attend the Russian victory day parade in Moscow, warning that any incident on Russian territory only fell under Kremlins. Our position is very simple for all countries that go to Russia May 9: We cannot be held responsible for what is happening in the territory of the Russian Federation, Zelensky said during a briefing with journalists. Zelensky warned that Russia could orchestrate provocations, including Arsons, Explosions or other actions, then try to blame Ukraine. He said Kyiv advised to visit the delegations accordingly. Ukraine shares evidence of Chinese citizens, companies involved in the Russian war During a meeting with the Chinese ambassador to Ukraine Ma Shengkun, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yevgen Perebyinis, shared evidence that companies produce military equipment for Russia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kyivindependent.com/chinas-xi-to-meet-with-putin-sign-bilateral-documents-during-visit-to-moscow-for-victory-day-celebrations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos