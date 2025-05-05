Turkish politician Sirri Sureyya Onder dies at 62 | News, sports, jobs





Istanbul – Sirri Sureyya Onder, a key figure in the last efforts of Turkey to end the Kurdish conflict of four decades, died on Saturday. He was 62 years old. Onder died of a failure of several organs 18 days after being hospitalized following a heart attack, said the Florence Nightingale hospital in the Sisli d'Istanbul district in a statement published by the Anadolu news agency. Onder was a deputy for the Parliament of the Party of Equality and Democracy of the Pro-Kurdish Peoples, or of the DEM Party, and was one of the many politicians to visit the head of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, Abdullah Ocalan, in order to find a path to peace. Onder and his legislative colleague from the Dem Pervin Buldan party met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month when they were trying to build a framework to end the fighting that caused tens of thousands of deaths. Political pressure for peace was added to an impetus in February, when Ocalan called the Kurdistan workers' party to dissolve. The group, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey and most Western states, announced a cease-fire a few days later. Erdogan described developments at the time as an “opportunity to take a historic stage towards the demolition of the wall of terror” between the Turks and the Kurds. “We offer our condolences to the inhabitants of Turkey, his family and his relatives,” said the DEM party in a statement. “It is a requirement of loyalty to his memory to succeed in the struggle for peace that he led to the detriment of his life.” The president of the Parliament, Numan Kurtulmus, described to undertake as “a precious person who won respect for each with his political position, his kindness and his modest personality”. Onder, a former actor and director of the cinema, was also an assistant lecturer of the Parliament, where his calm behavior and his sense of humor marked him in the often very busy politics of Turkey. Although she is not an ethnic Kurd, her political life was devoted to pro-Kurdish parties, entering Parliament for the first time in 2011. He spent spells in prison, including a seven -year stay as a young man for protesting a 1980 military coup. He was again imprisoned in 2018 for a speech he delivered five years earlier. Onder was part of a delegation to participate in a previous effort to end the Kurdish conflict between 2013 and 2015.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.altoonamirror.com/news/2025/05/turkish-politician-sirri-sureyya-onder-dies-at-62/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos