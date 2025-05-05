Pak MPS remarks goes viral in the middle of tensions with India Firstpost





Certain online publications have noted that even the Pakistani politicians themselves seemed to lack confidence in the ability of their country to defend themselves more

While tensions are climbed between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam's terrorist attack, Pakistani legislators notice the possibility of an Indo-Pakière war have triggered a wave of online reactions.

Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, member of the National Assembly of Pakistans and a close assistant to the former Prime Minister Imran Khan recently told Media that he would face England if a conflict bursts.

When asked if he noted weapons against India in the event of war, Marwat replied by saying that if the war degenerates, I will go to England.

Journalist: Agar India does not attack Kar Diya in? Shet Afzal Khan Marwat: Hum London Bhag Jayenge

Afzal Khan is a superior terrorist in Pakistan.

Even they don't trust their army. pic.twitter.com/lbmfq1yssr

– Rae (@chilllamchilli) May 3, 2025

This comment, which was recorded on video, quickly became viral on social networks. Many users have criticized Pakistan's political leaders for not having shown enough dedication and expressed doubt about the level of preparation of the Pakistani army.

During the same conversation, Marwat was asked if Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be invited to reduce tensions between the two countries. In response, said the legislator, Modi is my aunt's son who backs up just because I say it?

Marwat, who was a high-ranking member of Imran Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), was publicly disagreed with the party several times. Due to his criticisms, the management of the PTI even stripped him of certain important positions which he held earlier this year.

Meanwhile, tensions are raised between India and Pakistan after the cashmere terrorist attack, in which 26 people were killed.

According to Indian Defense officials, Pakistani soldiers made an unlikely shot using small weapons in eight different areas along the control line (LOC) in Jammu-et-Cachemire on Saturday evening. It was the tenth consecutive night that Pakistan had violated the cease-fire agreement. The Indian army reacted by violating “quickly and appropriately”.

New Delhi has set up large restrictions on trade and shipping, including a complete ban on all the goods that come or go through Pakistan. India has also prohibited Pakistani ships from mooring in its ports.

In a reciprocal action, the Pakistani ministry of maritime affairs announced late Saturday that all Indian flag ships were prohibited from entering the Pakistani ports. Pakistani ships were also invited not to dock in Indian ports.

