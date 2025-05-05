Politics
Putin composes Modi on Pahalgam's attack, promises “total support” for India in the fight against terror | Latest news from India
Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to reiterate his conviction of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and support the Indians to fight terrorism and bring the perpetrators of the court incident.
Putin was among the first world leaders to denounce the terrorist attack on April 22 which killed 26 civilians and asked that his sponsors and authors be punished. Other world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Modi to condemn the attack.
Follow the live updates on Pahalgam's terrorist attack here.
During her telephone call with Modi, Putin firmly condemned the terrorist attack on Pahalgam, India, condolences to the loss of innocent lives and expressed full support for India in the fight against terrorism, said the spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, in a social media position.
Putin stressed that the authors of the odious attack and their supporters were to be brought to justice, said Jaiswal.
A statement by the Russian Embassy cited Putin as describing the terrorist attack as Barbaric and said that the two parties stressed the need for a fight without compromise against terrorism.
During the conversation, the strategic nature of Russian-Indian relations as a special special partnership has been underlined. These relationships are not subject to an external influence and continue to develop dynamically in all areas, according to the press release.
The two leaders reiterated their commitment to deepen the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia.
Moda has transmitted his greetings to Putin for the 80th anniversary of the victory day, which marks the defeat of Nazi Germany during the Second World War, and invited him to India for the annual Summit of India-Russia later in the year, said Jaiswal.
Read also: Attack of Pahalgam Afteaux: International airlines avoid the Pakistani airspace in the middle of tensions with India
Shortly after the terrorist attack, which, according to India, has cross -border links, Putin officially transmitted her condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Modi and said in his message: there can be no justification for this brutal crime. We expect his sponsors and authors to be duly punished.
At the time, Putin transmitted her preparation to strengthening cooperation with Indian partners in the fight against all forms of terrorism.
Pahalgam's terrorist attack also appeared in a telephone call between Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs, and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov on Friday. Jaishankar reiterated India Resolve to court the authors, donors and attack planners.
Lavrov called for the regulation of disagreements between New Delhi and Islamabad by political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis in accordance with the provisions of the 1972 SIMLA Agreement and the 1999 Declaration of Lahore, according to a reading of Russian employment.
Jaishankar and Lavrov discussed the worsening of Indian-Pakistani relations after the attack, reading the reading.
One day after the attack in a picturesque meadow near Pahalgam, India has announced a series of punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Industry Water Treaty. Indian management has cited cross -border links with the attack while producing a serious sentence for the authors of the incident.
Last week, Modi gave the armed forces the complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and calendar of the India response to the terrorist attack.
Pakistan has unveiled countermeasures, including the closure of its airspace with Indian line planes and the suspension of all trade with India, and said that it would firmly respond to any climbing decision on the Indian side.
While Russia had invited Modi to the celebrations of the Victory Day in Moscow on May 9, New Delhi had initially decided that the country would be represented by the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh. However, Singh will not be able to attend the event due to tensions with Pakistan and India will now be represented by the Minister of State in Defense Sanjay Seth.
|
