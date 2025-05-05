Politics
XI in the face of social and economic threats
The Chinese President and the President of the Chinese Communist Party (PCC), Xi Jinping (), said in a Politburo speech at the end of last month that his party was to protect the results to prevent systemic threats. The tone of his speech was serious, revealing deep anxieties about the current state of business. Essentially, what is most worried are systemic threats to the normal development of Chinese as a country.
The American-chinual trade war has become hot white: China's export orders have dropped, Chinese companies and companies close the workshop, and the risks of local debt go up daily, which means that the Chinese economy is accompanied outdoors and internal hemorrhagic. The unemployment of young people in Chinas is increasing, consumer confidence is down and the real estate bubble has broken out, putting social tensions to the point of bursting.
These phenomena converge and prepare a recipe for system -scale collapse.
It is much more serious than the false steps of the foreign policy of Chinas direct the country towards a level of rebellion of a boxer of resistance to the blind, unleashed against anyone and everyone except himself.
With the United States that stands up on massive and paralyzing prices and the implementation of confinement strategies, Beijing has not only refused to continue a realistic dialogue with Washington, but chooses to harden its resistance and sharpen its war of propaganda. He tries to encourage countries adapted to worldwide Beijing to join China to resist the United States.
XI did not obtain the exact reception he was waiting for during his tour in Southeast Asia in Vietnam, Cambodia and Malaysia last month. On the surface, they gave him cordial and polished receptions, but diplomatic talks were marked by a tacit coldness and a feeling of alienation.
The countries of Southeast Asia are looking for their economic interest, and they do not want to reduce the possible commitment to the most important economy in the United States by being considered strongly on China.
If Beijing continues to refuse to face facts or develop a significant dialogue with Washington, while saying that it will fight until the end, then the systemic threats to the CCP will only continue.
The first to be affected would be the economy, as a collapse in the export market, the domestic demand incapable of compensating for export losses, triggering a net slowdown. The assembly of local government debt, as well as offenses to contracts and agreements, would more aggravate the long -standing problem of non -efficient loans in its banking sector. Together, these pressures could lead to a financial crisis.
The second would be social tensions. Long -term unemployment for young people and the collapse of the real estate market, as well as the rise in raw material prices, would continue to eliminate social instability. Street demonstrations could explode in full -fledged civic action events.
Much more worrying for XI would be the political implications. When economic problems and social upheavals have problems, if political systems eliminate and lower -level bureaucrats cease to be confident in their system and seem to have lost control, it would shake the foundations of the XIS political power base. This could lead to that Xi fears the most on this front: a gray rhinoceros event, a very likely and impactful threat which is often ignored despite visible warnings.
XIS calls to protect results against systemic threats reflect the high authorities, anxiety about a fracturing economy, growing social upheavals and potential political collapse.
The obstinacy of the CCPS in maintaining ideology is firmly parked in power struggles and incentives not in reasonable and rational measures based on global ideals and principles.
If Beijing continues to blame all its internal economic problems on the foreign encirclement, while replacing reason and rationality with an irrational paranoia of rebellion style, China would be even further towards the abyss.
Yao is a critic.
Translated by Tim Smith
Sources
https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/editorials/archives/2025/05/05/2003836323
