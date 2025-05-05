



Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted an invitation from the Prime Minister of Bon Friend Narendra Modi on Monday to visit India, the Kremlin said after his call with the Indian chief. Prime Minister Narendra Moda Moda shakes the Russian President Vladimir Putin. (PTI) The Indian Prime Minister invited Putin to the 23rd Annual Summit of India-Russia to be held in India later in the year, Anima reported. During the call, Vladimir Putin and Modi stressed that relations between Russia and India were not affected by external influence and continue to develop dynamically. It was also noted that during the conversation, the two leaders reiterated their commitment to further deepen the special and privileged strategic partnership in India-Russia. Prime Minister Modi also granted greetings to President Putin during the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day. During the appeal, President Putin firmly condemned Pahalgam's terrorist attack and expressed “total support” to India in the fight against terrorism, said a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). President Putin stressed that the authors of the heinous attack and their supporters were to be brought to justice. Pahalgam Attack News Live: the authors must be brought to justice, says Putin on appeal with Modi Earlier on May 3, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation SV Lavrov, in a telephone conversation with the Minister of External Affairs, the Minister of Jaishankar, discussed the terrorist attack near Pahalgam. Lavrov, in his call with Jaishankar, called to the colony disagreements between Delhi and Islamabad. Lavrov called for colonies by political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis. Kremlin calls for de -escalation between India and Pakistan The Kremlin called on a de -escalation between India and Pakistan on Monday, while tensions between the two nuclear weapons neighbors evolve after the deadly attack last month by terrorists supported by Pakistan on the tourists of the Pahalgam of Kashmir. 26 innocent people lost their lives in the terrorist attack. “We hope that the parties will be able to take measures that will reduce tensions,” the spokesperson for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, told journalists, adding that “we follow with great atmosphere that has developed on the border”.

