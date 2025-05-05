The indigo domestic carrier faces increasing public and strategic pressures to break its codes agreement with Turkish Airlines following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which cost civil life.

The partnership, which allows transparent connectivity to more than 30 destinations across Europe and the United States via Istanbul, has long benefited the Indian leaflets.

However, recent developments, including increasing defense collaboration with Pakistan and repeated approvals of Islamabads' position on cashmere, have rekindled issues on the viability and convenience of India and Indian companies have continued commercial cooperation.

The counterpoup intensified following a report in THE Economical timeWho stressed how Turkish Airlines drew disproportionately from the arrangement, capitalizing on a large indigo national network to channel passengers in his Hub in Istanbul.

While Indigo maintains similar codes with nine other world carriers, criticism argues that partnership with Turkish Airlines has disturbing strategic implications.

Tensions have further increased following reports that six Turkish military planes landed in Pakistan only a few days after Pahalgam's attack, apparently offering a cargo linked to defense. Turkey has provided Pakistan Pakistan with Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci drones and the two nations also co-develop the fifth generation kaan fighter plane.

National security experts and foreign policy commentators have alarmed themselves in the face of the continuation of aviation and diplomatic commitment from India with Ankara. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a visit to Pakistan in February 2025, reiterated his support for the position of the Pakistans in Kashmir, calling for a resolution in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and the will of the Kashmir people.