Jokowi opened his voice on the requests for indictment of the vice-president Gibran





Solo, investor.id – The 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) began to open votes on the requests for the Vice-Presidential Suspension (Vice-President) Gibran Rakabuming Raka. He responded to the retirement requests from TNI soldiers who sparked the dismissal of the vice-president of entertainment. According to Jokowi, these requests are the right to compose the community and is a form of democracy. He said he had no objection to the proposal for dismissal, even if he came from the retired soldiers of the TNI. “Yes, this is an aspiration, an proposal is correct in a democratic country like us,” he said when he met at his residence, JL Kutai Utara N ° 1, Sumber, Solo, Monday (5/5/2025). Jokowi claimed not to communicate with his eldest child about the news. Regarding the dismissal, Jokowi referred the case to the constitution of the written state in the 1945 Constitution. “Regarding the indictment procedure, yes, everyone also knows the process through the MPR, must go through the MK, the return to the MPR. I think that the constitutional process is like that. And the reasons for the indictment if corruption are despicable, and others according to the Constitution. He also declared that if he was proven that Gibran was guilty according to the Constitution, the state had the right to equalize him. “Yes, everyone already know that the process must be via the MPR, must pass the MK, return to the MPR. I think that the constitutional process is like that. (Reasons for dismissal), if corruption, shameful and other. According to the Constitution. As we know, there is a new crowded from the TNI retirement forum which required the dismissal of the vice-president Gibran. The vice-president of the Popular Consultative Assembly (MPR) Eddy Soeparno stressed that President Prabowo Suubianto and Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Rakabuming were democratically elected by the people in the 2024 elections. With regard to the dismissal, his party would quickly be held to the Constitution or the Constitution of 1945. Editor: Thanks to the dora

