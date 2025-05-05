It's already official. Xi Jinping for the third time. The chief of China goes to Moscow





Xi Jinping goes to Moscow The head of the second largest economy in the world will appear in Russia on the days 7-10 House. The Kremlin and the Chinese part officially announced it on Sunday. The visit is linked to the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in the Russian version – that is to say the day of victory, but at the same time it is quite long – after all, it is a few days. What will he talk to Putin? It is difficult to deduce something specific from formal information. They are full of round sentences. Here is a sample of the Russian message: “The main problems will be discussed during talks subsequent development of complete partnership relations and strategic interaction, also Current problems on the international arena and regional. “” Watch the video Trump is repairing a commercial balance, but no one wants American products And here is a fragment of the Chinese government of the Xinhua government information agency: “A spokesperson [chińskiego MSZ – red.] informed that during the next visit of the President of the State Xi Jinping will conduct strategic talks With President Putin on the subject of Chinese-Russian relations in new circumstances, as well as on the subject a number of important problems international and regional “. Putin and XI must also sign a number of double documents. The third trip of the Chinese chief Approaching The visit will be the third From the moment of an epidemic of the war in Ukraine in February 2022. He went there in Mark's 2023 (and Vladimir Putin returned with visits in October of the same year), then in September 2024 at the British country summit. The two politicians met personally in May 2024 in Beijing, then also in July in Kazakhstan. “Neutral” China supports the story that Russia has been caused by Ukraine and also provides Moscow components for weapons production. They also increase the importation of crude oil from Russia, which has lost Western partners in this business. What about security? Vladimir Putin offered a three -day weapon suspension For the time of the birthday of May 9. Wołodymyr Zelanski did not accept this, offering the suspension for 30 days – and such a solution has already excluded the Russian president. Zełenski added that Ukraine He cannot guarantee the security of foreign guests who will come to the Putin parade. Apart from Xi Jinping, they must appear there, among other presidents of Brazil and Serbia And the Prime Minister of Slovakia. Read also: Donald Trump tightens the screw. And Beijing releases an unexpected message Sources: Reuters,, Associated Press,, Xinhua

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://next.gazeta.pl/next/7,151003,31905198,to-juz-oficjalne-xi-jinping-po-raz-trzeci-przywodca-chin-jedzie.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos