



It was the best time or the worst time in Australia and Singapore elections, according to your approach to President Donald Trump. Victory was the award for leaders and parties who described themselves as ready to resist the White House and its effects on the world economy. The parties in the two countries that have calmed the fears of American instability have gained more than expected margin.

On the other hand, the parties which appeared near Trump or who are not prepared to resist his aggressive actions of second term and to any global hemorrhage which results from the parliamentary seats and public support. In Singapore and Australia, the losing parts often seemed to be aimless in defeat.

In Australia, the center-left labor party was taken to the ballot of the outgoing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Three or four months ago, Albanese, who had become particularly unpopular, seemed likely to lose against the conservative coalition and his candidate Peter Dutton. The work was underwater because they had not effectively dealt with the main internal problems such as slowdown in growth or the cost of unsustainable living in the big cities of Australias.

But the party won a huge parliamentary majority during a landslide election on Saturday. The work has already accumulated at least eight six seats, of course the sixty-six necessary to control the parliament. As the subsequent yields arrive, it should add in its advance. Albanese will now be the first Australian Prime Minister to be elected two terms in more than twenty years. Meanwhile, the liberal / national conservative coalition should obtain its lowest national voting share in history and will lose at least sixteen seats. Dutton even lost his elections in his original district, resembling the conservative chief in the recent Canadian elections that have been elected from his seat.

Like the Liberals of Canada, Australias' Labor Party received a huge boost from the public animus towards Trump. Its administration has placed prices on Australia even if the United States has a trade surplus with the country, and its commercial representative has even publicly laughed at Australia.

Albanese underlined his experience as a legislative and presented himself as a defender of progressive ideas during the elections. This seems to have convinced the voters that he is best equipped to manage foreign affairs and defend the country against Trumps' policies. Its success could have a training effect at the national level. Albanese could now be able to hold major promises linked to the cost of living and housing, student debt and the expansion of national health care.

On the other hand, Dutton the Conservative candidate has brought to many Australian voters as unable to manage Trump. In fact, he seemed to engage in Trumpian style policies on the very unpopular campaign track in Australia. They included radical Doge-style radical cuts, draconian measures concerning immigration and possibly destroying the highly respected national diffuser that Dutton said he hates.

Due to the conviviality spent with Trump did not help things. He could now take several elections to the liberal conservative coalition for the coalition to recover, despite the elections still at home during the two decades before the success of Albanés.

Singapore also seemed to experience a Trumpian reaction in his Saturday elections. The voters voted massively for the Party Party (PAP) Action Party in power. This helped consolidate the post of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who headed a campaign as a party leader for the first time. The Papwhich directed Singapore for almost every six decades of independent seats to a relaunched opposition and saw its share of a popular vote drop in the last elections, but it reversed these trends this time. PAP received an increase of five percent of the popular vote in the elections.

Before the vote, many analysts, including myself, thought that the opposition workers' party seemed ready to gain a larger share of voters and seats than in the last elections, because it exploded the PAP on questions such as the cost of living, the weak growth and the unavailable housing that apparently resonated with the working class and the younger voters. However, the workers' party won the same number of seats in Parliamenttenas in the last elections and suffered losses in the popular vote.

Why did PAP be bounded? Admittedly, as me and other analysts have noted it several times, the ruling party benefits from the districts which promote it and by silencing criticism through the legal system The leader of the workers' party was found guilty this year of a very minor offense.

But the PAP has reversed the trend for other important reasons. On the one hand, the electorate has clearly evolved towards the ruling party, because in Australia, thought that the holder was better placed to manage the disorders and uncertainty caused by Trumps' policies.

Singapore feels particularly vulnerable since the size and exposure of its economy to international forces, we are also risky voters, Ian Chong, associate professor in political science at the National University of Singapore, told the BBC after the elections.

PAP also, to a certain extent, seriously taken the need for a greater social protection system, to which it had opposed for decades. For example, the ruling party has supported daycare and daycare. He also pointed out that he included complaints concerning housing and accelerated the process of building affordable housing. These growing types of social protection have probably helped to blunt workers who push to improve the public safety net and its argument for unemployment.

The opposition also had trouble because it has not organized itself as in the past. By not completely merging the main party, the workers' party, the opposition suffered from seats in combat and perhaps lost.

Overall, what can we learn from these elections and those in Canada and Greenland? On the one hand, Trump's international toxicity creates serious electoral challenges for conservative parties around the world. It also seems to have created a trend in which voters now promote holders after years to throw them in Europe and other countries. This may be due to the fact that the holder is considered more experienced in the treatment of the United States and global economic volatility.

It remains to be seen if these trends are continuing. The upcoming elections in South Korea and Poland which have their own unique domestic problems will set up new tests which could indicate whether the conservative parties abroad are able to reverse their fortune.

This work represents the opinions and opinions only of the author. The Council for Foreign Relations is an independent and non -partisan membership organization, a reflection group and a publisher, and does not take any institutional posts on politics issues

