



Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, May 5, spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and firmly condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. During the appeal, President Putin sent Russia's full support to India's struggle against terrorism. Putin also accepted the invitation of the Modi Modi to visit India, confirmed the Kremlin.

According to the MEA, President Putin said that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and that their supporters were to be brought to justice.

Putin provides total support for India MEA spokesperson, Randir Jaiswal, published on X (formerly Twitter), saying that President Putin offered his biggest condolences for the loss of innocent lives and has assured the full support of India in his fight against terrorism. He stressed that the authors of the odious attack and their supporters were to be brought to justice.

Putin's conversation with Prime Minister Modi intervened after Modi recently jumped his visit to Russia, in the midst of increasing tensions with Pakistan, which continues to feel the nervousness of the brutal attack by Pahalgam.

During their appeal, Vladimir Putin and PM Modi discussed means of strengthening close ties between India and Russia. Prime Minister Modi also wished Putin a happy 80th anniversary of the victory day and invited him to visit India later this year for the annual summit, said the MEA spokesman.

Putin accepts the invitation of PM Modi to visit India Russian President Vladimir Putin also accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, confirmed the Kremlin.

Putin and Modi stressed that the relationships between Russia and India were not affected by external influence and continue to develop dynamically.

Pahalgam attacks The attack on April 22 in the Pahalgam Baisaran valley, a picturesque tourist destination often called mini Swiss, was the deadliest in cashmere since the bombing of Pulwama 2019.

The horror seized the picturesque Baisaran Meadow after the resistance front, a Lashkar-E-Taiba ramification, opened fire, killing 26 people, mainly tourists.

India movements against Pakistan Just a day after Pahalgam's terrorist attack, India has suspended the Industry Water Treaty with Pakistan and also closed the Attari-Wagah control stations.

India has further cut the flow of water through the Baglihar dam on the Chenab river and provides measures similar to the Kishanganga dam, the PTI news agency reported, citing a source.

In addition to its series of actions against Pakistan, India has also imposed 3 bans on its neighbor in one day: 1. India has imposed an immediate prohibition on the direct or indirect import of all goods from or exported from Pakistan

2. Hours after imposing the ban, India has also prohibited all ships bearing the Pakistani flag from entering one of its ports

3. India has also suspended all Pakistan postal services

