President Donald Trump says that he will slam 100% prices on all films produced abroad





President Donald Trump aims at the film industry, saying that in an article on Truth Social Sunday that he instituted a 100% rate on all films produced abroad.

The president said that the “concerted efforts” of other countries to offer incentives to attract American filmmakers and international cinema studios are a national security threat.

“Hollywood and many other areas in the United States are devastated. It is a concerted effort of other nations and, therefore, a threat of national security,” wrote Trump.

The president said that he authorized the Ministry of Commerce and the US trade representative to immediately start the institute process a 100% tariff on “all the films that enter our country which are produced in foreign land”.

Coming home to the White House on Sunday, Trump explained his article to journalists, saying that the film industry is dying, in part, because foreign countries offer better incentives. He also blamed the governor of California Gavin Newsom.

“Hollywood is destroyed. Now you have a very incompetent governor that has made it happen, so I don't only blame other nations, but other nations, many of them, stole our film industry,” he said.

The tax offered by Trump on foreign film productions leaves more questions than answers. How will policy be implemented? What if a film is shot, produced or partially published in the United States and another country? And does the president even have the power to priced the industry?

However, the news is talking about Hollywood.

“We do not know if it is good or bad, because, like so many Trump things, it is a missive wave,” said Dominic Patten, editor -in -chief of Deadline.

Patten says that the consumer would most certainly absorb the costs of any price on films produced in other countries but distributed in the United States

“On the surface, it seems that it could be extremely bad, above all, perhaps, for the banners who bring many overseas films, and of course, people who make production in places like Hungary, France, Germany, all over the world,” said Patten.

Although the president's potential price on the film industry remains uncertain, state legislators are considering the Plan of the Newsom government more than double the cinematographic and televised tax credit at $ 750 million.

If it is approved, it would make California more competitive with other states like New York and Georgia.

ABC News Fritz Farrow contributed to this report.

