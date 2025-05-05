Xi Jinping will remain in Moscow from May 7 to 10





Translated by: Flutura GASHI-MEHMETI





May 4, 2025 11:22

Share to: Chinese President Xi Jinping will make an official visit to Russia from May 7 to 10, where he will participate in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, the Kremlin announced on Sunday. In a statement on Telegram, the Kremlin said that Xi would discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the development of the strategic partnership of the two countries, as well as signing a certain number of documents, reports Reuters. “During talks, the main problems of subsequent development of complete partnership relations and strategic interaction, as well as current problems on the international and regional agenda, will be discussed,” the Kremlin announced. The Soviet Union lost 27 million people during the Second World War, but pushed the Nazi forces in Berlin, where Hitler committed suicide and the red flag of Soviet victory was raised on the Reichstag in 1945. Several other national leaders should also attend the celebrations, including the presidents of Brazil and Serbia, as well as the Prime Minister of Slovakia. Putin offered a three-day ceasefire with Ukraine during the May 9 holidays, one of the most important on the Russian calendar. Responding to the Moscow's offer of a three-day ceasefire, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was ready as long as the ceasefire lasted 30 days, which Putin excluded, saying he wanted a long-term solution and not a short break. Zelensky said that Ukraine, given the current war with Russia, cannot guarantee the safety of foreign dignitaries coming to Moscow for the traditional parade of May 9.

