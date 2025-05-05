PRABOWO and GIBRAN SAH Constitutionally

Solo, kompas.com – 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) affirm that determination PRABOWO SUBIANTO And Gibran Rakabuming Raka As president and vice-president, legitimate constitutional.

This statement was made by Jokowi after the TNI-Polri retirement forum proposed to the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) to withdraw Gibran from its position as vice-president.

“Yes, everyone already knows that President Prabowo Subaianto and Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka received a mandate from the people through general elections,” said Jokowi on Monday (5/5/2025).

Previously, the Constitutional Court (MK) rejected the dispute trial on the results of the 2024 presidential election submitted by the presidential pair Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD on Monday (22/22/2024).

In addition, the General Electoral Commission (KPU) held an open plenary meeting to determine the pair of presidential and vice-presidential candidates elected on Wednesday (04/24/2024).

Reunion stipulated Prabowo SUBIANTO and GIBRAN RAKABUMING RAKA as a pair of candidates selected for the period 2024-2029.

Responding to the hypothesis that Gibran had violated the Constitution, Jokowi considered that the accusation was baseless.

“All are already in the process. There is already a trial,” he said.

Jokowi also added that the retired TNI-Poli proposal is a form of appreciation of the Indonesian people.

“An aspiration, a proposal is correct in a democratic country like us,” said Jokowi.



