Putin Dials PM Modi, offers Russia's “full support” to India in the fight against terrorism

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and “strongly condemned” the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, offering “total support” to India in his continuous control against terrorism on Monday.

“He transmitted the greatest condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed its full support for India in the fight against terrorism. He stressed that the authors of the odious attack and their supporters were to be brought to justice,” said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the ministry of external affairs (MEA), said after the appeal.

“The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further deepen India-Russia and the privileged strategic partnership. The Prime Minister Moda transmitted greetings to President Putin for the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day and invited him to the annual summit to be held in India later in the year,” added Jaiswal.

The brutal assault on April 22, which led to the death of 26 civilians, mainly tourists, took place in the Baisaran valley near Pahalgam when four heavily armed terrorists, two of them in Pakistan, emerged from the surrounding dense forests and opened blind fires on tourists. The attack was described as one of the most horrible in the region of recent memory.

Monday's call between the two leaders took place before the Russian president organized Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will be on an official visit to the Russian Federation from May 7 to 10 and will participate in the ceremonial events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War.

In a statement published later in the day, the Kremlin said that Putin had again expressed sincere condolences to Prime Minister Modi on the death of Indian citizens following the terrorist attack. The two parties, he said, stressed the need for “uncompromising fight” against terrorism in any form.

“During the conversation, the strategic nature of the Russian-Indian relationships of a special special partnership has been underlined. These relationships are not subject to an external influence and continue to develop dynamically in all directions. Naretra Modi has congratulated Vladimir Putin and the whole of the Russian in the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Great Garal of the Great Patriotie. office of the Russian president.

Prime Minister Modi, who had also been invited by Putin to participate in victory day celebrations, will not go to Russia.

Putin accepts the invitation of PM Modi to visit India

Putin accepted Prime Minister Modi's invitation to visit India for the high -level annual meeting while the two leaders held a telephone conversation, the Kremlin announced on Monday.

The leaders stressed the need for a fight without compromise against terrorism in one of its demonstrations, he said. “The Indian chief confirmed his invitation to the Russian president to visit India for an annual bilateral summit. The invitation was accepted with gratitude, the Kremlin said in a statement.

They underlined the strategic nature of Russian-Indian relationships, he said, adding that these relationships are not influenced from the outside and continue to develop dynamically in all directions.

The Russian president had previously hung his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi for the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

“Gently accept the sincere condolences on the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgame whose victims were civilians – citizens of various countries. This brutal crime has no justification. We expect its organizers and authors to be confronted with a deserved punishment. I would like to reiterate our commitment. Sincere sympathy and support for loved ones and Of all the injured, “Putin wrote on April 22.

On May 2, the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, composed the Minister of External Affairs (EAM) S. Jaishankar to discuss news questions from Russian-Indian cooperation, as well as “the worsening of Indian-Pakistani relations” following the terrorist attack near Pahalgam.

Lavrov called for the regulation of disagreements between New Delhi and Islamabad by political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis in accordance with the provisions of the 1972 SIMLA Agreement and the 1999 Declaration of Lahore.

“Discussed Pahalgam's terrorist attack with Russian FM Lavrov yesterday. Its authors, donors and planners must be brought to justice. He also talked about our bilateral cooperation activities,” Jaishankar said on X after the telephone call.