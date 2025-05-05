



Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Russia from May 7 to 10 to join President Vladimir Putin for the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany. He will also hold talks to deepen strategic links and will attend the signing of a programming of bilateral agreements.

But the trip of the Xis Moscow's apparatus is delivered with an increase in geopolitical and moral costs: an increasing number of Chinese nationals are fighting in Ukraine mainly for Russia and many come back dead, mutilated or broken.

Some survivors have started to express themselves, warning others not to make the same mistake.

I must say a few truths and warn that these irrational Chinese come here, said a Chinese fighter, nicknamed Michael, who told CNN that he had been locked in a steel pit by Russian commanders for 21 days after a dispute on the armor.

Why it matters

The appearance of XIS next to Putin sends a world signal according to which Beijing remains firm in its partnership with Moscow, beyond War, Western sanctions and a whirlwind of allegations concerning the tacit military support of Chinas tacit in Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has publicly accused China of providing cannon powder and double -use components for Russian weapons, and said that more than 150 Chinese nationals had joined Moscow's war effort.

We don't say that someone has given an order. We have no such information, said Zelenskyy. But we investigate.

Beijing, while insisting that he remains neutral, denied any involvement of the state, calling the baseless allegations. But that acted quickly: Chinese censors began to erase the social media accounts of mercenaries like Michael who had published on their experiences in wartime.

Overview The backdrop of XIS's visit is a war entering its third year and a world -class order. Moscow and Beijing declared a limited partnership at the beginning of 2022 – a few weeks before Russia launched its large -scale invasion of Ukraine.

This alliance has since extended to include economic living lines, diplomatic coverage and military cooperation which has raised alarms in Western capitals.

Putin, speaking in a state television documentary on the eve of XIS's visit, described the relationship as a deep and really strategic nature.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the two countries will lead global governance in the right direction and work against acts of unilateralism and intimidation.

But this unity demonstration is shaded by the stories of Chinese men who were carried out by remuneration, propaganda or patriotism – which now say that they were treated as consumables. Xis tightrope

The Chinese state maintains a delicate line: politically favorable to Russia, economically useful, aside militarily. Beijing buys large quantities of Russian oil and gas, sells double -use components that support the war effort and repeat the points of discussion in Moscow of NATO provocation. At the same time, he insists on non-interference and denies providing arms or combatants.

But the existence of Chinese boots on the ground – even if not official – makes this line more difficult to walk. Some Chinese fighters have clearly entered the war as freelancers, using tourist visas and connecting with Wagner or Russian units once inside. But others, like the two men captured by Ukraine, raise the uncomfortable question: how official is this unofficial war?

If Chinese nationals continue to die in a war that Beijing will not recognize it, how long before public pressure forces the hand – diplomatically, legally or otherwise?

Until now, the answer has been silence.

What they say

Michael, a 29-year-old Chinese national and a former member of the peoples' liberation army, he joined Wagner in 2023 after seeing a Russian-intimidable Chinese military recruitment video on Douyin (Chinas Tiktok). As a former professional soldier in China, I thought there must be a way for me to contribute, he said. Now I know it was a mistake.

Michael is not alone.

According to an economist report, Zhou Zhiqiang, another mercenary, told the followers that Russian commanders treated them as cannon fodder.

Zhao Rui, a 38 -year -old man from Chongqing, joined all Japanese helping Ukraine and died after being struck by a drone.

Others complained of poor equipment, hunger, psychological torment and implementation in suicidal missions.

A former Chinese prison guard who fought with Russia said he had done it in a complex hero, not money. But now, at home, he is under travel restrictions, linked to his service.

The world army number two is a pure joke, said Michael about Russia, citing corruption, cruelty and incompetent leadership. They do not care how many of us are killed. Zoom before: recruitment and regrets

Chinese fighters say they were attracted to Russian military propaganda promising up to 200,000 rubles ($ 2,400) per month and bonuses for the territory captured compared to more than they won at home.

Advertising on social networks have played nationalism and masculinity: are you not a man? Be a real man! Read one in Chinese.

But behind the bravado is the brutal reality: Michael said the Russian soldiers who complained were in cage, beaten or disappeared.

A Chinese fighter died trying to escape the front.

Videos of Chinese mercenaries have shown a bad shelter, frostbite and funeral for his compatriots.

Many have described the forehead as a treadmill of death. Despite the horrors, Beijing said little. But the rapid censorship of publications on social networks indicates that civil servants are aware and be wary of the transformation of the out of control narrative.

Between the lines While Ukraine has also used foreign fighters, including a handful of Chinese nationals motivated by ideology, most of the Chinese fighters in this war joined Russia. Their reasons range from money and disillusionment to nationalist fervor.

I just want to wander, said a CNN fighter. As a man, I had a kind of hero since my childhood.

However, many said they were misleading by pro-Russian Chinese state media, by mercenaries on Doryin and their own illusions.

Jason, a Chinese-American volunteer who fought with the Ukrained International Legion, said that he had partially joined a belief in the protection of Taiwan. His great-grandfather died by fighting the Chinese communists. Most Chinese people are subject to brainwashing, he said.

Sophie, a Chinese doctoral student in the hope of joining Ukraine forces, said time abroad had shattered her confidence in Chinese statemaking. I was quite indifferent to politics, she told CNN. No more. What follows

XI and Putin will present their partnership as a stabilization force in the world of global disorder. Behind the closed doors, they probably insert new energies, defense and commercial transactions to the insulation of Western sanctions.

But on the battlefield, the fallout develop.

Ukraine says that it will continue to investigate to find out if Chinese citizens are encouraged or allowed to fight on the Russian side. And as more and more survivors are expressed, the human cost reduces the great firewall of Chinas.

(With agency entries)

