Reconciliation cannot be carried out without the release of Imran Khan: Waqas Akram

The current government, formed by the manipulation of form 47, lack of public confidence: Waqas Akram

Mon, May 05, 2025 19:36:21 PKT

Peshawar (Dunya News)-Pakistan spokesperson Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Sheikh Waqas Akram, said national reconciliation cannot be carried out without the release of the founder of the Imran Khan party.

Speaking at a press conference, Akram argued that, although the PTI favors peace, it should not be interpreted as a sign of weakness.

“The detention of the founder of the party in current political circumstances is equivalent to hostility towards the State,” he said, adding that if the unit calls are made, PTI workers continue to face arrests.

He urged the immediate release of the party founder, declaring that only authentic leadership has the capacity to unify the country. Criticizing the Minister of Defense Khawaja Asif, he pointed out: “If there had been real representatives in power, the error made by Khawaja Asif would never have taken place.”

Referring to the tensions spent with India, Akram said: “India should remember the lesson of Abhinandan.” He said that the current government, formed by what it described as “manipulation of form 47”, lack of public confidence. He also questioned the justification behind the appointment of Khawaja Asif as Minister of Defense, citing his controversial statements.

Akram condemned the recent remarks by Khawaja Asif, alleging that they had damaged the world image of Pakistan. “Khawaja Asif practically gave an accusation sheet to India against Pakistan,” he said, recalling the comments of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Mumbai's attacks, which he called “anti-state”.

He also criticized the government's response to recent Indian accusations, contrasting India's rapid vocation of a conference in all parts (APC) with what he called the lack of urgency of Pakistan. “No APC has been summoned here, and when a briefing was finally held, it was followed by the same representatives of the disputed process in form 47,” he said.

Calling on a national APC, the spokesperson for the PTI also demanded that the founder of the PTI be included in such a forum. He cited the example of the United States denying the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a visa on his alleged role in the riots of Gujarat, contrasting with the invitation of Nawaz Sharif to attend a private marriage in Pakistan without visa. “Jindal's friends cannot be protectors of Pakistan,” he added.

