



No one has ever accused Donald Trump of being an economic philosopher, but maybe we missed something. During a television meeting of the cabinet last Wednesday, the president spoke of the possibility that his trade war, and in particular his punitive prices on Chinese products, would create empty shelves among retailers. Well, maybe children will have two dolls instead of thirty dolls, he said. And maybe the two dolls will cost a few dollars more than normally.

Trump was trying to argue that the trade war would be less harmful to the United States than in China, which faces a collapse of factory orders. But his statement, which seemed to suggest that forcing Americans to consume fewer things for a while would not necessarily be a tragedy, attracted a lot of attention. Swim on the Barbie, a first -page title in the New York Post Blated edition Thursday. The Guardian publishers went without Ken Do. For Greg Ahearn, the head of the Toy Association, an industry lobbying group, was not a question of laughing. Thanks to the prices, the industry faces a frozen supply chain that endangers Christmas, he told Times. If we do not start production soon, there is a high probability of a toys shortage during this holiday season. Despite this warning, Trump doubled his statements over the weekend, telling Kristen Welker, NBCS host meets the press, I simply say [children] I don't need to have thirty dolls. They can have three. They don't need to have two hundred and fifty pencils. They can have five.

Trump's firm's meeting took place on the same day as the trade department published its initial estimate of the gross domestic product during the first three months of 2025. The report showed that GDP had fallen slightly, for the first time in three years. The decline was largely caused by businesses rushing to buy goods and components produced abroad, such as bikes, micropuces and pharmaceuticals, before the entry into force of prices. Given that spending on imported goods are not counted directly in GDP, which follows domestic production, this race to beat the prices led to major titles by saying that Trump's trade policies had caused the reverse of the economy. This conclusion is premature. If you include the purchase of goods produced abroad, the level of overall expenditure in the economy has increased to a fairly strong percentage on an annualized basis. However, the report has shown that Trumps prices already have a dramatic effect, and by commenting on toys, it seemed to prepare the Americans for new disturbances to come.

Until now, the arguments to limit consumption have tended to come from the left rather than from the right. They go back at least to the economist Thorstein Veblen, who, at the beginning of the 20th century, wrote acidity on the remarkable consumption initiated by the greats of the Golden Age. More recently, a degrowth movement has emerged, which aims to reduce consumption and deactivate GDP growth on the grounds that they are harmful to the environment and that, in any case, accumulating more things does not really increase the well-being of people. This argument depends on two concepts familiar to economists: the decreasing marginal utility of consumption, which is, roughly, the idea that if you already have nineteen dolls, buying a twentieth will not give you much pleasure and competitive consumption, or the idea that many people are trapped in an endless cycle to try their friends and neighbors. If everyone had a Ferrari, cars would be symbolically equivalent to scooters, giving birth to the demand in more expensive ways to position themselves in front of others, the social science specialists Giorgos Kallis, Susan Paulson, Giacomo Dalisa and Federico Demaria, wrote in their Manifesto in 2020, the case for the tab.

Trump, Degrowther, left journalist Doug Henwood commented online last week. It was facetious, of course. Trump has made a fortune to sell luxury apartments that are explicitly intended for the idea that you can never have enough anything, especially the gold placing. His crypto policies seem to be designed to enrich himself and his family again, and his energy policies are a recipe for increasing carbon emissions. Making personal sacrifices, in the short term or not, is foreign to prevail over nature. And yet, for political reasons, he was pushed to ask the Americans to accept certain limits from their purchasing trends. What he does is quite unprecedented: to say explicitly that he is willing to pay an economic price in terms of growth in order to protect something else which, according to him, is precious and important, Daniel Susskind, professor of economy at Kings College London who is the author of the growth of the book 2024: a story and a calculation, said to me in an email. So far, Trump has tended to deny that the prices are delivered with any attached price.

In a March speech at the New York Economic Club, the secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, provided an overview of the comments of his bosses. Access to cheap products is not the essence of the American dream, said Bessent. The American dream is rooted in the concept that any citizen can reach prosperity, upward mobility and economic security. He also said, not too convincingly, that prevail over prices, by promoting the expansion of American manufacturing, would facilitate the achievement of these long -term objectives. The speech generated skeptical comments from political observers, and Trump again raised the question of whether it is possible for the administration to support a policy that asks Americans to look beyond the shortages of products and price increases.

During a meeting with the president of the White House a few weeks ago, leaders of large retailers would have warned Trump that these difficulties were in the cards because of his heavy prices, which include a hundred five years and more than five years on many goods from China. Recent data has indicated that container traffic from Chinese ports to American ports is falling. The consequence will be empty shelves in American stores in a few weeks and comfortable type shortages for consumers and for companies using Chinese products as well as intermediate goods, wrote on Friday, chief economist of the Apollo financial company.

Admittedly, the American economy of thirty-thirty-dollars does not depend entirely on trade with China, and Trump obtained good news on Friday when the Labor Department reported that American employers had created one hundred and seventy-seven thousand jobs in April, a higher figure that Wall Street was expecting. The update of jobs has confirmed that, despite all the chaos and the uncertainty that prevails over trade policy has caused, the economy has not entered the crisis, at least not yet. But other indicators point south. Until now, the data of the survey in April is unambiguous, with the expectations of consumers and the manufacture of new orders and intentions of investment that plunged, the macroeconomics of the Pantheon economic council noted in a circular for customers.

Even McDonalds feels the pinch. Last week, the fast food chain said that sales of its American restaurants had decreased at the fastest rate since the start of the Cavid-19 pandemic, because many of its customers have reduced their visits: traffic by people winning forty-five dollars a year or less fell by more than ten percent. It makes sense. If the economy plunged into a complete recession which causes an increase in unemployment, the less affluent people will suffer the most difficulties in layoff. It is not surprising that they engage in a precautionary economy. Some of them can even put money aside for Christmas early. If the Trumps prices prevent the traditional frenzy of vacation spending, which is the result that toy lobbyists fear, hell has much more to explain to do.

