A little boost while the United Kingdom tries to recover access to information delivered during Brexit

The United Kingdom has put pressure for access to European intelligence databases, which include asylum data and real-time information on criminal suspects, which, according to managers

Keir Starmer desperately wants access to European crime databases (Picture: Getty images ))

A desperate attempt to recover access to databases on crime and illegal migration was rejected in Brexit, has been reported.

The government wants to use the Schengen Information System (SIS) and the EU Eurodac fingerprint system again. Officials believe that it would be a change of game in identifying asylum seekers whose complaints should be rejected.

It would also give British police and real -time intelligence services on criminal suspects. But EU negotiators have excluded access to the United Kingdom, reports the Times. Great Britain had access to systems before Brexit, and Mr. Starmer says that improving information sharing will be crucial to combat illegal migration.

He previously complained that Boris Johnson's sloppy agreement affected the United Kingdom's ability to direct intelligence operations targeting traffickers. The fingerprint database will indicate to home office decision -makers if a person has had an asylum application rejected in Europe, which makes them faster to delete them.

Mr. Starmer will meet his colleagues from the continent next week at European Summit of the political community in Albania, where he will plead for a better sharing of information. A source said to Times: “This is something that we consider to be mutually beneficial, but so far, there has not been a movement. The EU argument seems to be that it would be a precedent and that third parties cannot have access to the databases of Schengen.

The PM called for a better sharing of information with Europe (Picture: WPA Pool, Getty images ))

The United Kingdom is understood that the search for a “bypass solution” rather than full access to the SIS system. He had limited access before Brexit because he was not a member of the Schengen zone with free movement between borders.

Last year, Mr. Starmer complained that the Brexit Brexit agreement had hindered efforts to combat traffickers from people. He told the Mirror in November: “I think in terms of security, we can do better than the agreement we have and that is what we are looking for. I don't think the agreement we got was particularly good.

“I don't think we did it as well as we should have done it when we got to the border, crime and security issue, and that is why we want to improve it.”

And he continued: “I will give you an example – when we were in the EU, we could direct the operations, and for the moment we cannot. We are very good in the United Kingdom.

“We have a very good intelligence, we have very good law applications. We should actually be really proud of what we are doing in the United Kingdom.

“But when the United Kingdom directs something, according to my experience, and I did it for five years, it works well. And I am very impatient to bring the United Kingdom into a leadership position with regard to real operations, in particular with regard to smuggling and implementation of people in small boats through the channel.”

