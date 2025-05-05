Pakistan fled to paranoia while India tightens the screws; Europe receives another scathing reprimand from Jaishankar; India cuts the water flow into the Chenab river; And more





Pakistan turns into paranoia while India tightens the screws

With the growing fear of Indian remuneration after the terrorist attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmirs Pahalgam which made 26 dead civilians, Pakistan is in a visible panic.

One, on Sunday (May 4), Rawalpindi summoned a high -level meeting and late at night to briefly the political leaders on the treat of an Indian attack, a session notably boycotted by Imran Khans PTI, which criticized it as a unilated exercise and a little authentic consensus.

Second, in a clear climbing, the Pakistan Ambassador to Russia published a nuclear threat, warning of a complete spectrum response just days after the army chief, General Asim Munnir, said that Pakistan would give a “notch response” to any action that India could take.

Three, in parallel, Islamabad is now rushing to internationalize the situation by moving the case to the United Nations Security Council. Officials hope to portray the India diplomatic and military stages, including the suspension of visas, expulsion of diplomats and increased preparation for borders as attacks.

Pakistan is expected to rely on Chinese support again, just as he did when Beijing has helped exit the initial CSNU declaration on Pahalgam's attack.

Europe receives another scathing reprimand from Jaishankar

Europe has once again attracted the reprimand of the Indians, with Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, mocking EUS calls to restraint in the tensions of India with Pakistan as preaching of hypocritical bodys. Speaking during an event, he made fun of Europe who fight to eliminate his habit of the sermonization of the colonial era, urging them to exchange their obsolete moralization for a practical partnership.

Jaishankar made fun of the plea of ​​Kaja Kallas of High Representative Eus in Déscalade, which implies that the leaders of Europe is disconnected, pontificing abroad while ignoring their own contradictions at home. He has ridiculed slow Europe to awaken to a reality verification zone, wondering if they never gather the spine to act as real partners.

India, said Jaishankar, has no patience for the moralizing posture of Europe, preferring partners who walk on lost preachers in their own delusions.

India cuts the water flow into the Chenab river

India has cut the water flow through the Baglihar dam on the Chenab river and provides measures similar to the Kishanganga dam on the Jhelum river, degening tensions with Pakistan, says a report in ET. These actions follow the suspension of the Industry Water Treaty (IWT) on April 23, 2025, after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Pakistan had previously declared that it would consider any decision to stop or divert water as an act of war, those responsible for potential military strikes on Indian aquatic infrastructures. Chenab and Jhelum rivers are essential for Pakistani agriculture, and these disturbances could cause severe food insecurity and economic instability.

Other developments

SC to decide on provisional relief in the case of the WAQF law

The Supreme Court (SC) should decide to make a provisional ordinance on a batch of petitions contesting the law on the modification of the WAQF, 2025. Petitioners argue that the modified law undermines the traditional and religious link between the WAQF and Islam, and violates article 26, which guarantees the freedom to manage religious affairs.

A bench of three judges led by chief judge Sanjiv Khanna, who should retire on May 13, is underway against the time to lead a complete audience in the case, which should be long given the number of lawyers involved. To manage the procedure, the court pre -selected five main cases of more than 150 petitions.

NDA allies are growing for OBC sub-category, SC

Following the announcement of governments to modify caste data in the next census, several allies of the UTTAR Pradesh NDA and Bihar renewed their request for sub-categorization of OBC and SC to guarantee a more equitable distribution of booking services. Managers like Upendra Khushwaha and Sanjay Nishad urged the center to publish the report of the Rohini Commission, which was submitted in 2023 and recommends subdivisions within the OBCs.

Some allies have also highlighted errors in the categorization of castes and suggested the need to distinguish between communities which have already benefited from quotas and those who do not. While some NDA partners such as Apna Dal (s) and LJP can be hesitant, the BJP previously implemented similar quota frameworks with states in states such as Karnataka and Haryana.

Global manufacturing activity contracts for the first time in 2025

Global manufacturing activity decreased in April for the first time in 2025, because weaken demand, the decrease in orders and the job cuts marked an increasing economic uncertainty. The global manufacturing index of JPMorgan fell to 49.8 from 50.3 in March, with any reading less than 50 indicating the contraction.

The future exit index has reached its lowest point since October 2022, after having decreased by 4.5 points since Donald won the election in November, while factory production prices have increased at the highest level since March 2023. Although the input costs have remained stable in April, they were even much higher than in the last two years.

Meanwhile, new orders and export demand have both experienced a sharp decline, which prompted manufacturers to reduce the staff for a long time the longest expanse of job cuts from the pandemic.

Trump suggests the softening of China's prices in the midst of a commercial impasse

US President Donald Trump indicated a possible softening of his position on China's prices, saying that he could lower them “at some point” to revive the trade between the two countries. In an interview, Trump recognized that current 145% prices on Chinese imports and 125% reprisal rates in Chinahave have effectively blocked bilateral trade.

High levies have shaken the financial markets and raised concerns about increasing costs for American manufacturers and consumers. China would assess its position and the American stock markets have responded positively to the potential change. Speaking separately in the Air Force One, Trump stressed the need for a fair agreement and blamed China for years of commercial imbalances, citing the country's recent slowdown as a lever effect.

States

Karnataka begins a door to do door to door today

A large-scale door-to-door survey to map the socio-economic and educational status of caste (SCS) programmed in Karnataka begins today and will continue until May 17, with around 60,000 enumerators formed using a personalized mobile application to collect data. The initiative follows the caste of the 2015 caste which estimated the SC population of Karnataka at 1.09 crore, or 18.2% of the population of the state.

The enumerators will collect detailed information, in particular the details of the caste, the subcaste, education, employment and family, with an identity verification carried out using official documents like Aadhaar or voter identifiers to prevent false entries. The process includes random controls of 6,000 supervisors and will be watched via a central war room.

Nitish Kumar reaffirms loyalty to NDA before state polls

Sunday (May 4), the chief minister of the Bihar, reaffirmed his commitment to the NDA, crediting the BJP and the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee for its political increase. Speaking at the Khelo India youth games, Kumar said he would no longer change alliances, despite his history of displacement between the NDA and the rival coalitions.

Over the past decade, he has alternated between alliances with the BJP and the RJD, recently joined the NDA after briefly aligned with the Indian block. Kumar, who is looking for a fifth consecutive term, said that his past political moves were motivated by party decisions but now intended to stay with the NDA.

