No plan for Trump-Xe discussions, Ackman floats China Pause





It was a great week for business profits, and prices continued to be a major theme that leaders approached.

Here is an overview of what managers of three large consumer -facing companies have declared in their earnings on the impact of prices and supply levels.

Newell Brands (NWL): We accelerated, then we took a break from inventory orders from China

Rubbermaid manufacturer, Sharpie and Yankee Candle has announced a 10% price increase, but said that it has not yet evaluated the rate of 125% on Chinese products.

“We probably have three or four months of inventory in the United States which is not subject to the price,” said Newell Brands CEO Chris Peterson, noting that the company has accelerated inventory orders in the United States.

“We have also interrupted additional contributions or orders of stocks from China at this stage. So we do not pay the price at this stage. At one point, we will start to lack inventory. The retailers will start to run out of inventory, and we will come back to the reorganization of China.”

Ebay (ebay): we educate customers on price price increases, delays

The CEO of Ebay said that he had started sending messages on his cash pages on the tasks that customers pay.

“Our SpeedPak shipping program manages a large part of the complexity of the international expedition for [cross-border trade] The sellers, “CEO of Ebay, Jamie Iannone, explained.” The items shipped via SpeedPak also have prices included in the total price at the checkout, creating greater transparency for buyers. “”

“For non-speedpak purchases, we manage expectations for buyers by educating them on new costs, information requirements and potential delays associated with international shipments.

Kraft Heinz (KHC): We work to minimize price increases

“We are trying to do everything we can to minimize the amount of price required,” said Kraft Heinz's financial director Andre Maciel. “We have anticipated certain purchases. We are considering an alternative supply. There is, in some cases, reformulation, which takes a little more time. There are opportunities on the side of the mix. There are certain repercussions in the categories which are less impacted than others with regard to the price.”

“So we take all possible levers,” said Maciel, “but the price could be one side.”

