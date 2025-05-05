Xi Jinpings Moscow Visit highlights the strategic vulnerabilities of China

While Russian tanks are going through the Red Place for the Victory Day on May 9, Chinese President Xi Jinping will be held alongside Russian President Vladimir Poutina Jarring for a country that claims to be a force for world stability. The image of Xi in Moscow underlines the growing tension at the heart of Chinas foreign policy: its strategic partnership with Russia collided with its broader ambitions to be considered a responsible world leader, as a stabilizer alternative to what it portrays as American volatility and the Western decrease.

Although the Chinese-Russia relationship remains solid, XI faces challenges. In the past year, Moscow has expanded its diplomatic awareness, a merchant directly with Washington and the signing of aMutual Defense PactWith Pyongyang. XIS Visit offers him the opportunity to reaffirm the strength of Beijing-Moscow partners as the diplomatic options for Poutines grow.

Prevails over disturbances, Chinese has missed the opportunity

Some observers argue that China could transform American diplomatic dismay under the second Trump administration into a strategic advantage. Beijing has long believed that periods of American distraction or disturbance offer the opportunity to expand its influence. Chinese leaders have actively courted Europe, Asia and South in the world, positioning Beijing as a more reliable economic and diplomatic partner, especially, because it prevents erratic prices, reflections open to the annex of foreign territories, cuts to the United States and the contempt of allies and international standards have alienated a large part of the world.

China has not been subtle. Last month, when the American-Chinese trade war intensified, XIturnedVietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia, signing more than 100 agreements on the cooperation of the supply chain, artificial intelligence, health and green energy. China has also intensified its nuptial parade in Europe and Asia, deployingVisa exemptionsAnd accelerate talks at work on economic cooperation. The reception of the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Schez in Beijing in April, Xi pleaded that China and Europe should jointly defend globalization and oppose unilateral intimidation actsA clear blow in the United States. A few weeks earlier, the best diplomats in China, Japan and South Koreamet for trilateral talksWhere the Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi was put pressure for deeper trade and investment links and a rebirth of negotiations on a long-standing trilateral free trade agreement.

However, the aspect of the Moscow Muddies China campaign and exposes the limits of its strategy. By visibly aligning with Putin while Russia waged a war of aggression against Ukraine, Beijing strengthens the suspicions that it is ready to store on the side of revisionist powers concerning the defense of international standards. Admittedly, the diplomatic costs of this alignment are unequal. Many governments of the Global South consider Beijing, partnership with Moscow as without problem or at least secondary to their wider interests with China. But in Europe and in certain parts of Asia, where the skepticism of Beijing is already high, the XIS openings are unlikely to offer insurance.

Strategic necessity and increasing friction

So why does XI take the risk? The answer lies in the strategic necessity. While competition with the United States is intensifying, Beijing considers Moscow as an essential partner, although risky.

Chinese officials reject the perspective of an inverted scenario in which Washington and Moscow reconcile relations, leaving isolated China. The vision of consensus in Beijing is that it is unlikely that Putin will give Trump the Ukrainian peace agreement he wants; The distrust between Moscow and Washington remains too deep for any complete reset.

What has nervous Chinese officials is not a potential rapprochement of Prump-Putin, but the tightening of links between Putin and Kim Jong-un. The recently signed defense pact of Russia-North has only aggravated these anxieties. Chinese analysts are increasingly uncomfortable about the expansion of Russia and the opaque military links with Pyongyang and their potential to create instability directly at its door.

Beijing is particularly suspicious that Putin can position himself as a broker between Trump and Kim, marginalizing China and redirect the attention of failing negotiations on Ukraine. For Beijing, a long time used to play a central role in the diplomacy of the Korean peninsula, yielding his position to Moscow would be considered a serious blow.

However, XI is not inclined to make new concessions to Putin. The Russian economy vacillates, its soldiers are overloaded and its diplomatic lever effect with the West remains limited. China continues to dominate the economic relationship, and that the imbalance should not change more and more increasingly a source of resentment of Kremlins.

A diplomatic striking rope for China

For China, Russia is both a strategic asset and an ally of potential responsibility in the confrontation of Western domination, but also a source of risk. A weakening of Russia cannot fully serve the strategic objectives of Beijing. However, recommended and independent Russia could one day reappear as a rival. Not so long ago, China and the Soviet Union were bitter opponents, facing a 4,000 -kilometer -militarized border.

Beijing's ideal result is Russia strong enough to repel the West, but weak enough to stay safely on Chinese orbit. The management of this delicate balance is however increasingly difficult and has global consequences.

Xis's visit to Moscow exposes contradictions at the heart of Chinas’s foreign policy. The belief that Beijing could capitalize on American dysfunction while maintaining credibility with Europe and Asia proves the nave. XIS embraces autocrats abroad does not strengthen Global Chinas Handits the Recrek.