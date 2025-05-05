Prabowo rejects the puppet label, defends Jokowi's bonds as the spirit of state





Jakarta. President Prabowo Suubianto rejected allegations on Monday that he is only a puppet of his Joko “Jokowi” predecessor Widodo, pushing the rumors that the former president still shoots behind the scenes. “It is as if President Jokowi calls me every night. I tell you, it is simply not true,” said Prabowo at a plenary cabinet meeting on Monday, responding to growing speculations on the influence of the former president on his administration. Prabowo, which was inaugurated in October 2024 after obtaining Jokowi's approval by appointing his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, like his running mate, framed his current dialogue with the former president as Statecraft Standard, no subsistence, “Consultation with those who have conducted before is not a weakness; it is a sign of wisdom,” he said, noting that he also met the former presidents Megawati Soekarnoputri and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. “If I could meet Gus Dur (Abdurrahman Wahid), Suharto or even Soekarno, I would do it,” he added. The retired general, who once was against Jokowi in two bitterly disputed elections, found himself the subject of online conspiracy theories and political satire representing him as an indirect indicator of the man who helped him gain power. His remarks are his most direct refutation to date on the “Puppet” label which has rekindled its presidency. Prabowo also defended Jokowi's inheritance, calling for his “success” decade rule. He also commented on persistent rumors questioning Jokowi's academic references. “Soon, they will also ask you questions about my diploma,” he joked. Going to global affairs, Prabowo warned that Indonesia must remain agile in increasing geopolitical uncertainty and a breakdown in the world's economic order of the cold war. “For decades, we were the good boy of the international system, still playing according to the rules established by the major powers, the IMF, the World Bank and the supporters of globalization,” he said. “Now these same countries abandon the systems they have created.” He argued that at the time as turbulent, even veteran economists and finance ministers must “return to school” to understand the evolving rapid landscape. But Indonesia, he said, always has a compass: the 1945 Constitution. “This document, written by our founders, must guide us through the storms,” ​​concluded Prabowo. Tags: keywords:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartaglobe.id/news/prabowo-rejects-puppet-label-defends-jokowi-ties-as-statesmanship The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos