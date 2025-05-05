In the midst of the tensions of India-Pak, the Pakistani deputy says that hell heads towards England if the war begins; watch the video





SER AFZAL AFZAL KHAN Marrawat (Philip files)

A Pakistani politician from the former imprisoned Prime Minister Imran Khan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) revealed what he plans to do in the event of war with India.

Pak Army struck by a shortage of ammunition; Artillery storage near zero in the middle of fear of war | India ready!

Follow the live update Afzal Khan Marwat, a deputy and defender of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, was invited by a journalist if he would take a firearm and fought on the front line if the war had broken out. “If war is breaking if India should take a step in England” Moda the son of my aunt that he will take a step back just because I say it? “The PTI spokesperson responded. Tensions between the two nuclear neighbors are raised after the terrorists with cross-border links have shot 26 male tourists in the Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire on April 22.

Survey

To what extent are you confident in the military response of India under the direction of the PM Modi?

“The Pakistan Pakistan Generals and Ministers in panic”

Meanwhile, in India, Pradeep Bhandari, spokesperson for the BJP in power, said most of the Pakistani army generals and ministers had already reserved their tickets to leave their country because they were “panicked” on the future military response from India to the Pahalgam massacre. Also to read | “ Towing with the morale of the armed forces of the India '': the BJP strikes the Congress “ Ajay Rai on Rafale with the Jibe of “Nimbu-Mirchi” “, the Pakistani ministers accepted that India under the direction of Prime Minister Modi does not stop, and they are so afraid that their ministers will say that they will give them once. ». Pakistan cannot match India's defense capacities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/amid-india-pak-tensions-pakistan-mp-says-hell-head-to-england-if-war-begins-watch-video/articleshow/120884462.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos