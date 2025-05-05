



During an interview on NBC's “Meet The Press”, President Trump questioned the rights to the regular procedure for people in the United States.

Don Gonyea, host:

President Trump calls into question the rights to regular people in the United States. During a vast interview on “Meet the Press” by NBC News with Kristen Welker, Trump said that courts and legal proceedings set out to expel millions. When asked if he needed to maintain the Constitution, said Trump, citing: “I don't know.” Here, with more words from the president, the journalist of NPR, Luke Garrett. Hi, Luke.

Luke Garrett, byline: Hello.

Gonyea: So let's start with Trump's comments on the regular procedure. What did he say about the fifth amendment, which guarantees the right to a regular procedure and on the maintenance of the Constitution?

Garrett: right. Kristen Welker of NBC asked the president if he thought that citizens and non-citizens deserve regular procedure, their day in court. Trump replied by saying that he wanted to expel millions and do not know if the deportees deserve this regular procedure. When asked if it violated the fifth amendment to the Constitution, Trump said he had been elected to the promise of deporting mass, but the courts prevented him from doing so. Welker from NBC then pressed the president on this problem.

(Soundbit of the television show, “Meet the Press”)

Kristen Welker: You don't need to maintain the United States Constitution as president?

President Donald Trump: I don't know. I must answer by saying, once again, I have brilliant lawyers that work for me, and they will obviously follow what the Supreme Court said.

Garrett: And it should be noted here that Trump's comments comply with what is said by the Ministry of Internal Security. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said on NPR several times that the administration considers that terrorists obtain another regular procedure such as the permit under the Act on Extraterrestrial enemies. In the end, the Supreme Court is likely to reign over this issue, but the lower courts have already started to weigh. Last week, a court partially blocked the use by Trump of the law to expel the Venezuelans.

Gonyea: OK, let's go to the economy. What did the president say about the possibility of a recession?

Garrett: President Trump said he was not worried about an economic recession, but he did not rule. Last week, the Commerce Department indicated that the US economy decreased by an annual rate of 0.3% in the first quarter of the year. Economists generally define a recession as two consecutive quarters of decline. And during the interview, Trump recognized some, citing, “bad parts” of the economy, but he blamed them to former president Biden. But when asked NBC Welker to find out if a short -term recession was worth potential long -term gains for the American economy, Trump said in particular …

(Soundbit of the television show, “Meet the Press”)

Trump: Listen, yes, that's it. What we are, I said, it's a transition period. I think we are going to do in a fantastic way.

Garrett: He said that at the end, the prices would make the United States, “Rich”, although most economists say that prices would increase how many Americans pay for goods.

Gonyea: And the prices? Has Trump announced one of the promised trade agreements that he spoke with other countries?

Garrett: So, no, he didn't do it. But Trump said relations with China on prices improved.

(Soundbit of the television show, “Meet the Press”)

Trump: At one point, I'm going to lower them because otherwise you could never do business with them.

Garrett: But later, Trump speaking of his global pricing policy said that he would never take the possibility of permanent prices outside the table.

(Soundbit of the television show, “Meet the Press”)

Trump: No, I wouldn't do that because if someone thought they were going out of the table, why build themselves in the United States?

Garrett: And last week, a Chinese official told NPR Beijing, quote, “assessing the situation” after what he says he has been multiple United States openings looking for commercial negotiations. Don, donation, next week, all eyes will seek these promised finalized price agreements, in particular with China.

Gonyea: It's Luke Garrett from NPR. Luke, thank you.

Garrett: Thank you.

