Who Amir Khan brutally rejected to Imran Khans Jaane you Yaane Na? Director Abbas Tyrewala reveals





Imran Khan's first film, Jaane you Jaane Na, continues to be one of the most expensive romantic comedies in Bollywood. In a recent conversation on the YouTube channel of Aamir Khan, Aamir Khan Talkies, Imran and the director Abbas Tyrewala discussed the film and the suite which never became, revealing that Aimir Khan strongly projected the idea of ​​follow -up.

Abbas recalled that shortly after the film was released, he approached Aamir Khan, the producer, with an idea for a suite. Imran also shared that fans frequently asked him when the rest will be published. Abbas jokingly added that he received the same question on Instagram daily.

Abbas Tyrewala revealed that he received messages on the rest on Instagram every day. He also shared that shortly after Jaane's release you yaane na, he approached Aamir Khan with an idea in a row.

According to Abbas, the plot has concentrated on Jai and Aditi (played by Imran Khan and Genelia d'Ouza) reaching the edge of separation. He explained that the rest would begin with I meeting Meghna, his old love interest, when he was drunk during a party.

Abbas Tyrewala revealed that Khan's reaction to his idea was quite firm, with Aamir saying to him: “Never refer to this film again. I don't want to hear anything about the future if it's the direction you are going.”

Despite this, Abbas and Aamir have agreed that a sequel might not succeed. Abbas explained: “I don't know how to restart fairy tales. I haven't seen them work well.” Imran and Abbas also discussed the possibility of bringing together the Jaane you yaaa na cast for a meeting on the coffee, but finally rejected the idea of ​​a suite.

Jaane you yaane na follows the journey of best friends Jai and Aditi, who only make their love for each other when they start to go out with other people.

The film, with Imran Khan, Genelia d'ouza, Prateik Patil, Manjari Fadnis and Ayaz Khan, was a huge box office when it was released in 2008 and has since won a dedicated fan. Despite numerous calls for a series over the years, director Abbas Tyrewala has now explained why follow -up does not materialize.

