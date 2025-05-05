The clock turns zero, and Trump really needs a commercial agreement





CNN

President Donald Trump, the chief merchant, said for weeks that at least one trade agreement was imminent with one of the dozens of countries in active negotiations with the United States to avoid punishing prices. So where is it?

On board the Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said that there may be commercial offers announced this week. He also said it last week. And the previous week.

At the same time, Trump has continued to temper expectations, saying that foreign countries and enemies have been tearing the United States for years, and trade agreements will only come when he accepts conditions that will benefit the Americans. The ball is in its yard, not theirs, supports Trump.

Negotiated with many countries, but at the end of this evil, established my own offers because I have concluded the agreement, they do not define the agreement, I concluded the agreement, he told journalists on Sunday. It's not like a big deal that will be signed in some cases to sign well, but we don't have to sign them. I will set the agreement, I will define the price.

The promise of a potential agreement that the administration has declared that India, Japan and South Korea are the countries most likely to achieve an American trade agreement in the first place has restored confidence in the American financial markets and stimulated certain hopes that the world could avoid the spin -offs of the scenario the worst business war.

But over the weeks without agreement in view, the Trump administration may inflict serious economic damage which could quickly turn into a American and global recession. The aggressive trade in the trade war have already sent the opposite of the American economy. The quarterly report in recent weeks on the gross domestic product, the widest measure in the American economy, has shown the first contraction of the Americas since the beginning of 2022, because an otherwise healthy economy was driven by companies storing goods to be ahead of prices.

And it was the first quarter before the most aggressive commercial policy took effect.

The slow rhythm as a molasses to hit any type of compromise on the trade does not increase well for the ultimate price: a Dent with China. With prices of at least 145% on Chinese imports and a reprisal rate of 125% by China on American products, trade has almost stopped with one of the most important economic partners of the Americas.

This means that America is only a few days away from the disturbances of the pandemic supply chain which could cause higher prices and empty store shelves.

Trump said that in an interview with an interview last month, he had already concluded 200 commercial transactions, later clarifying that they will be done soon. Administration officials said they were in advanced commercial negotiations with more than a dozen countries.

Despite the rhetoric of administrations according to which she is in advanced commercial negotiations with more than a dozen countries, real commercial transactions take a long time to chop. They generally involve incredibly complex chords, plunging into the minute of various goods and non -tariff barriers. They often involve important political considerations because various parties seek to protect voters with particular interests.

Instead, any agreement that the Trump administration fought whenever it happens is almost certainly similar to a memorandum of understanding. This can lead to a decrease in prices on a particular country of short-term products, but they will probably not do much that is equivalent to a substantial economic victory for a while.

This is because Trump established a tight deadline to do everything: the reciprocal prices that entered into force on April 7 and were interrupted for 90 days on April 9, affect dozens of countries. Thus, the clock is exhausted on July 8 during the punishment of prices of up to 50% on dozens of nations should return into force.

The 90-day tariff break, which is now about 25% more, gives shortly for typical trade discussions that require months, even years, said Jacob Jensen, analyst of trade policies at the American Action Forum, a central-right-right political institute. There is a significant difference if these transactions are official and written trade agreements rather than verbal commitments to buy more American products, because one has long -term economic implications and the other can be ignored on the line.

Trump said that he would not extend the prices a second time and, in fact, could act earlier to restore certain prices on the countries with which his administration cannot reach an agreement, perhaps in a few weeks.

It will be difficult for the American commercial representative to potentially negotiate 100 separate trade agreements within 90 days, which means that President Trump must soon determine whether the prices will be reintegrated or delayed, Jensen said.

And even if the transactions are finally concluded with all the countries, there is no guarantee that Trump would keep them. For example, Trump, during his first mandate, played a decisive role in the negotiation of the USMCA free trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, to abandon it to its second mandate, by invoicing a price of 25% apart from 25% on certain Mexican and Canadian goods. And by placing significant prices on practically all the goods entering the United States, Trump has also exploded a certain number of existing trade agreements with allies.

Whatever the number of business partners with whom the United States reaches the agreements, the one that really counts is China. And it seems to go anywhere quickly.

The historically high price on China has actually stopped all the trade between the two countries, Trump said on several occasions. The number of china-directed cargoes from the United States fell 60% in April, according to Flexport, a logistics and freight transfer broker. JPMorgan estimates that Chinese imports in the United States will dive up to 80% by the second half of the year.

American consumers are expected to expect pandemic type disturbances, the goods that have been stored before prices take effect to run out of next week, including higher prices, shortages and empty store shelves.

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said on several occasions that the high price on China was not durable, and Trump also said that he expected the price. But it would be necessary to lower more than half considerably to any real exchange to recommend, according to commercial experts. But even then, economic damage would be caused and it would be weeks or even months, before the American shelves were reconstructed.

Despite increasingly disastrous warnings and economic disorders, the two countries do not seem to be at a distance close to an agreement. China has repeatedly denied Trumps statements that they are in the talks, and the two parties have dug, saying that they will need major concessions at the start to start negotiations. Bessent said he could take two to three years for trade to normalize with China.

However, some signs indicate that the cracks for the wall between the countries. China said that last week, it currently assessed the United States proposals to start trade negotiations, in a change in subtle tone that could open the door to negotiations. And Trump reiterated last week that prices on Chinese imports to the United States will ultimately be reduced.

At one point, I will lower them because otherwise you could never do business with them, he said in an interview with NBCS meet the press with Kristen Welker, who registered on Friday. They want to do business that their economy collapses.

