Good morning! Start your week with Sofreps Morning Brief, bringing you essential updates to defense and global affairs for Monday May 5, 2025. XI will visit Russia for victory day to increase links with Putin. Israel degenerates Gaza operations, mobilizes reservists. Iran proposes to mediate the tensions of India-Pakistan after the attack on cashmere. Houthi Hits missile near Tel Aviv airport; The United States strikes Yemen.

Xi Jinping to visit Russia for victory day, deepen strategic links with Putin

Chinese President Xi Jinping will make an official visit to Russia from May 7, the Kremlin confirmed On Sunday, the signaling continued close coordination between Beijing and Moscow in the middle of the Russian war in Ukraine and degenerating tensions with the West.

XI will attend the parade of the Russian victory day on May 9 in Moscow and will meet President Vladimir Putin to discuss the expansion of their full partnership and their strategic interaction.

The two leaders will also sign a series of bilateral agreements, although specific details have not been disclosed.

The visit marks the third trip to Russia since the Kremlin launched its large -scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Although China publicly claims a neutral position on the war, it echoes the story of Russia that the conflict was caused by the West and continued to provide double -use goods and critical components for the manufacture of Russian weapons.

XI visited Russia last time in September 2024 for the BRICS summit and in March 2023 for a state visit.

Putin hiked with a trip to China in October 2023 and again met Xi in Beijing in May 2024 and Kazakhstan in July, highlighting the growing diplomatic alignment between the two autocratic powers.

Western sanctions economically insulating Russia, Moscow is increasingly dependent on Beijing. China has absorbed a large part of the energy exports diverted from Russia and serves as a key supplier of advanced technologies and components of the Defense Industry of Russia, it bypassing sanctions and maintains its military operations in Ukraine.

The Kremlin characterized XIS's visit as a demonstration of lasting strategic confidence. Russia continues to mark its war in Ukraine as a special military operation and considers the Chinese support of support, political and technological crucial to alter Western pressure.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWG4VNY9S9M

Meanwhile, Moscow accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of threatening the security of the foreign dignitaries expected during victory day celebrations after Ukraine rejected a 72-hour unilateral ceasefire led by Russian.

Zelenskyy said kyiv could not guarantee the safety of guest officials, warning any Russian provocations intended to discredit Ukraine.

Israel approves climbing in Gaza, mobilizes tens of thousands of reservists

The Israeli government approved a plan to intensify its military campaign against Hamas on Monday in the Gaza Strip, in order to capture an additional territory and mobilize tens of thousands of reserve troops.

An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the plan would be implemented gradually and would reflect a significant change in operational tempo.

The decision follows the renewed hostilities that started in mid-March after an eight-week ceasefire collapsed in the midst of failed negotiations.

During the weekend, the Israeli chief of staff, Lieutenant-General Eyal Zamir, confirmed that tens of thousands of reservists would be activated and that the soldiers were extending operations in new fields of Gaza, continuing his campaign against militant infrastructure.

Israel currently has around half of the Gazas territory, including a border buffer area and three corridors crossing the enclave. These advances seriously limited the civil movement and made the population of increasingly overcrowded and devastated are tightened the population.

Since March 18, Israeli strikes have killed more than 2,600 people, including many women and children, according to the Gazas Ministry of Health. Overall, more than 52,000 Palestinians have died since the start of the war, although the figures are not different between the combatants and the civilians.

On the other hand, Israel military operations began in response to Hamas October 7 assaultWho killed 1,200 Israelis and saw around 250 people taken hostage. Israel says that 59 hostages remain in Gaza, although around 35 are dead.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSJJFYO3SNM

The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate. Israel has blocked help deliveries since early March, triggering hunger, shortages and generalized looting. More than 90% of the Gazas 2.3 million residents were moved, much forced to move several times in the middle of the current bombing. Large sections of the territory have been made uninhabitable.

Despite international calls for restraint, Israel maintains that he will not accept a cease-fire or end the war until Hamas is completely defeated. Hamas, for its part, insisted on a cease-fire as a prerequisite for wider peace negotiations, combining the two parties, while civil suffering degenerates.

Iran seeks to mediate the tensions of India-Pakistan after a tourist attack in cashmere

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Irans, Abbas Araghchi, went to Pakistan on Monday in a diplomatic effort aimed at defusing increasing tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi after the last months of deadly attack on tourists in the cashmere administered by the Indians.

The assault of April 22 in the seaside resort of Pahalgam left 26 dead, mainly Hindu civilians.

Araghchis' visit, confirmed by the Pakistans Ministry of Foreign Affairs, marks the first by a foreign official since the attack rekindled hostilities between the two neighbors with nuclear arms. He must meet the Pakistani Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Tehran recently proposed mediation between the two parties, although no formal detail emerged on the substance of Monday discussions.

The armed forces of Pakistans remain on high alert. The Minister of Government, Attaullah Tarar, said last week that Islamabad had credible information suggesting a possible strike of India reprisals. Pakistan denied its participation in Pahalgam's attack and called for a international surveyAn offer to New Delhi has not accepted.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zuldyv-0

The last crisis has already led to diplomatic benefits. The two countries expelled diplomats and nationals and closed their airspace in a decision that recalls previous confrontations.

The United States and other world powers have urged the two parties to exercise restraint and avoid a new military escalation.

India and Pakistan have fought three wars since independence, including two against cashmere, a region that the two countries claim entirely but partially control. Their relationship remains defined by conflict cycles, deep distrust and nationalist competing stories centered on the disputed Himalayan territory.

Houthi Hits missile near Tel Aviv airport, the United States retaliates with strikes in Yemen

The Yemens Houthi rebels launched a missile that struck Tel Avivs Ben Gurion on Sunday, which prompted US air strikes in and around the Yemeni Capital of Sanaa.

The missile, apparently a hypersonic ballistic type, created a deep crater near the parking lot of Terminal 3 and injured at least six people, according to Israeli officials.

The Israeli army has confirmed that despite multiple interception attempts, the missile had an impact on the airport to expire the first time that a projectile hit directly in the secure area of ​​Ben Gerion.

Thefts were briefly suspended and international airlines interrupted the service in Israel following the incident. The operations resumed shortly after, although security remains on high alert.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qpjdium4y7g

In response to the attack, the American forces would have made around 10 strikes in Sanaa, targeting the areas, including rue Arbaeen and the airport road. The Houthis Saba news agency accused Washington of American assault and reported that 14 people had been injured in the Sawan district.

The United States has increased its military response against Houthis posts since President Donald Trump resumed previously intended operations launched under President Biden.

Houthi’s military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed the strike on Ben Gurion and warned of additional attacks against Israeli airports. The group, which has always targeted the transport routes in Israel and the Red Sea during the Gaza conflict, urged airlines to avoid Israeli air space.

The sirens resounded through Israel due to a projectile launch from Yemen pic.twitter.com/zxgypymejp Defense forces Israel (@idf) May 4, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the attack by promising future reprisals.

This will not happen in a sudden, but there will be a lot of bangs, he said in a video message, also committing to respond to Iran at the same time and instead of our choice.

The missile strike sparked a widespread panic at the airport. Eyewitness reported a strong blow and intense reverberation. Safety staff led hundreds of passengers to shelters and bunkers during the alert.

Sources: press agencies