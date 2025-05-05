Key Meets day at the PM office while India is preparing the response to the Pahalgam: 10 facts





New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held a series of key meetings tonight while India calibrated his response to the massive terrorist strike in the Pahalgam of Kashmir. Russia has offered “total support” to India in its battle against terrorism. Here are the 10 best points in this big story: Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister Narendra Moda earlier during the day and “strongly condemned” the terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam. He offered “full support” to India in his fighting against terrorism. Those who met Prime Minister Modi this evening included the national security advisor Ajit Doval and key officials, including the defense secretary, the interior secretary, and other PMO officials. One of the meetings was with the defense secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and the two discussed the preparation for combat of the armed forces, sources said. The meeting one day came after the chief of the air staff, the marshal of the air chief AP Singh, met the PM Modi. On Saturday, the chief admiral of the navy, Dinesh K Tripathi, informed the Prime Minister of the situation in the critical maritime routes of the sea of ​​Oman. During a previous meeting with the chiefs of the armed forces, Prime Minister Modi had given them “complete operational freedom” to decide on the mode, targets and the calendar of the response to the terrorist attack of Pahalgam. The Ministry of the Interior of the Union, on the other hand, has issued directives to several states to carry out large -scale simulated exercises for civil defense which would include the operationalization of warning sirens for air raids. Shortly after the attack on April 22, during which 26 people were slaughtered in the Pahalgam of Kashmir, India took a series of non -military measures which included putting a freeze on the Industry Water Treaty, close the Attari border and cancel the visas of Pakistani nationals. The Minister of Defense of the Union, Rajnath Singh, also alluded to another possible answer, saying: “As Minister of Defense … It is my responsibility to give an appropriate response, by working with the armed forces, to those who have a bad eye on our country”. India identified five terrorists, including three Pakistani nationals, behind the massacre.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-modi-chairs-key-meetings-as-india-prepares-pahalgam-response-10-points-8337537

